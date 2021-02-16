Kamla and Gary spar: 'I see a monster'

A war of words has erupted between Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar and Police Commissioner Gary Griffith.
The Commissioner criticised the former prime minister as he claimed that she was attacking the police when she said the country must not become monsters in its fight against monsters.
At a United National Congress (UNC) virtual meeting on Monday night, Persad-Bissessar said the UNC will stand on the side of all law-abiding citizens and “you’re innocent until you’re proven guilty”.
“The day they break down your door to pick up your daughter or your son and they get no justice, they are found guilty before any court of law could even have a part to play, I wonder what you will say then?” she said.
“But when is somebody else daughter and son you say ‘Oh God, so much crime, all these women getting killed and this one getting killed’. Hello, do not become the monster, you are trying to fight the monster but do not become the monster,” she added.
“Every citizen is entitled to due process of law. That is where we stand, I make no bones about it. So if some people are unhappy with our position, the day the rule of law breaks down in this land we will have a police state, we will have a dictatorship. So don’t let them bully you.”
Persad-Bissessar disclosed that people have called her talking about three criminals and she responded that a person must be found guilty.
“Ask Tim Gopeesingh, they put him in handcuffs and walk him up and down Port of Spain. You feel it will never come to you, but it will come to you when you fight monster and you become a monster, it’s going to come home in your house,” she said.
“So tomorrow, somebody will cuss me up again but it’s okay, my back broad, it wouldn’t be the first time, it would not be the last time, but I assure you as I always do, I will fight for you, I will stand up for you because today is your child, tomorrow is my child. Always remember that,” she said.
Her comments came on the heels of Opposition Senator David Nakhid calling for Griffith to resign after the death of two suspects in the kidnap-murder of Andrea Bharatt.
‘Due process’
Griffith issued a news release yesterday taking issue with Persad-Bissessar.
He said what is completely hypocritical is that many of these same persons calling for “due process”, including Persad-Bissessar and Nakhid, “are the very same ones acting as judge and jury against the TTPS…without the said due process”.
Griffith noted that Nakhid has attacked the police and this is now being supported by Persad-Bissessar.
He added that neither of them has enquired about the injuries the police suffered.
He also criticised the Opposition for its non-support of crime-fighting legislation.
“As the Police Commissioner, if we were to talk about monsters, I would refer to those who say it is now legal and appropriate to be a gang member, whereby criminal leaders can now easily recruit young men to be in gangs, that can lead to their death. That is a monster,” stated Griffith.
“I see a monster as those who utilise their votes in Parliament to say that it is appropriate that persons held with assault rifles, with specific intent to kill, be granted easy access to bail, whereby they return to the streets to target witnesses or commit further acts of violence to law-abiding citizens. Those are monsters,” he added.
He said monsters are those who negotiate with criminal elements and grant them massive State contracts, whereby they use this profit to purchase more weapons, drugs and hire more young men to be gang members that escalates violence in this country, to the point that a senior counsel (Dana Seetahal) was also killed.
Griffith stated that Nakhid called for his resignation based on what is perceived action by two or three officers out of more than 8,000 in the Police Service.
“Thus, based on the Opposition’s premise, the said Opposition Leader should perhaps also have resigned based on the numerous matters relating to her organisation’s past incursions with the law, more recently an Opposition senator who was even charged,” he said.
UNC responds
The UNC issued a news release to respond to Griffith.
“The leader’s remarks are clear, unequivocal and on the public record for all to hear, read and review. Kamla Persad-Bissessar wisely warned that the country must not become monsters in its fight against monsters,” it stated.
It added that the UNC stands firm and reiterates its support for all law-abiding citizens, and the presumption of innocence until proven guilty.
The party also pointed out that the UNC supported the Bail (Amendment) Bill 2019 and the Evidence (Amendment) Bill.
It said the effectiveness of the legislation needs to be monitored.
“We call on the Commissioner of Police to work together with all stakeholders—including the Opposition—each in our respective lanes and roles, to make our country safe and free from crime,” stated the UNC.