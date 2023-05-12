Kamla calls for Barbados enquiry

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar has written to Barbados Prime Minister Mia Mottley, calling for a full enquiry into the “abduction” of Trinidad and Tobago national Brent Thomas from Barbados.
In her letter dated May 10, 2023, Persad-Bissessar noted the judgment delivered by Justice Devindra Rampersad in the High Court of Trinidad and Tobago on April 25, and said: “The chilling facts outlined in the judgment represent a blotch in our nation’s democracy. It raises serious concerns of extra-judicial exercise of coercive powers by the law enforcement bodies of both our sovereign nations.
“The series of events involving the abduction of Mr Thomas calls for transparency and accountability. It has caused damage to the reputation of both our nations which subscribe to the fundamental rule of law. To restore confidence and in the interest of the people of our two nations, I respectfully call upon you, as Prime Minister of the Republic of Barbados, to initiate a full, public enquiry into this matter.”
The former prime minister said that on April 28, Energy Minister Stuart Young confirmed that the airplane used in Thomas’ abduction in Barbados was a Regional Security System (RSS) aircraft out of Barbados.
She quoted Young’s comments in the Parliament, where he indicated the plane was not a Trinidad and Tobago Air Guard aircraft but an RSS one.
Persad-Bissessar also noted the statement made by Barbados Attorney General Dale Marshall on May 9—where he indicated the Prime Minister, himself and the Barbados government welcomed a full distillation and ventilation of the matter.
Persad-Bissessar quoted from Justice Rampersad’s judgment as she outlined what transpired in Barbados based on the judge’s findings.
She said that on October 3, 2022, Thomas travelled to Barbados with the intention to connect to a flight to Miami for medical purposes and then return to Trinidad.
“At around 3 a.m. on the 05th October 2022, Mr Thomas was at a hotel in Barbados when he was ‘jolted awake’ by shouts of ‘Police’ and banging on his hotel door. Mr Thomas was taken by a large group of armed men dressed in black, placed in handcuffs, taken to a police station and put in a cage in the back of a Barbados Police Service van,” Persad-Bissessar said.
“Mr Thomas was kept in the back of the police van until midday without water, food or the opportunity for a phone call. After midday, he was taken by Barbadian officers to another police station and kept in a cell until 5 p.m. No reason was given to him for his detention. Mr Thomas was then taken to Grantley Adams International Airport into a small plane to Trinidad by Trinidad and Tobago Police Officers,” her letter continued.
Human rights and freedoms
Persad-Bissessar noted that Rampersad’s judgment stated that the process of detaining someone under the Extradition Act was not followed, and the judge had minced no words with respect to the treatment meted out to Thomas.
Persad-Bissessar quoted from the judgement which stated, “Words cannot express the abhorrence that the court feels towards this unlawful act in a supposed civilised society governed by a Constitution in which the freedoms of the citizens are supposed to be protected. The preamble to the Constitution itself alludes to the people of Trinidad and Tobago recognising that men and institutions remain free only when freedom is founded upon respect for moral and spiritual values and the rule of law while expressing the desire that the Constitution should enshrine the protection of fundamental human rights and freedoms.”
Persad-Bissessar noted that Justice Rampersad ordered that inter alia:
“The arrest, detention and forcible abduction within, and the removal of the first claimant from the jurisdiction of Barbados to this country, at the behest of the State of Trinidad and Tobago acting through its servants and or agents, were grossly abusive, unconstitutional, unlawful, unnecessary and disproportionate and in particular contravened the first claimant’s constitutional rights guaranteed under section 4(a), (b) and (g) and section 5(2)(h) of the Constitution of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and was otherwise contrary to the rule of law.”
No discussion on Thomas
In the Parliament on Wednesday, Opposition MP Saddam Hosein asked Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley whether he met with any Barbados government official while on vacation there, having regard to the statement delivered by the Barbados attorney general.
Rowley said he met with no one to discuss the Thomas incident.
Hosein asked if the matter arose in any conversation the Prime Minister had with any official in Barbados, and Rowley responded: “I met ‘en passant’ with many members of government officials in Barbados, none of which was for the purpose of discussing anything to do with Brent Thomas, and furthermore, any private conversation I had with anybody, I would only disclose in this country if it’s appropriate to do so.”
Rowley said also: “I had no trip to Barbados to discuss and I did not have any discussion, and I want to stay away from the court and Brent Thomas, unlike my colleagues on the other side!”