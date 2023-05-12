Kamla calls for Barbados enquiry

“I THOUGHT I was going to die.”

These were the words of firearms dealer Brent Thomas, 61, in a sworn affidavit in which he detailed the horror he endured at the hands of the police in Trinidad and Tobago and Barbados.

Thomas stated that he was locked up in a “black hole” in the Maloney Police Station, handcuffed and dragged across his hotel room in Barbados, placed in a cage at the back of a police vehicle, violently forced into an aircraft, and spent days in a facility where he was forced to defecate in a hole in the ground.