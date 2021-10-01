Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar has called on the police to probe the suspicious sale of Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi’s Porsche, and move swiftly to secure files at the Licensing Office to ensure there is no tampering.
Persad-Bissessar made the request yesterday in a letter sent to the acting Commissioner of Police (CoP) and copied to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).
The former prime minister stated that serious issues have arisen in the sale of Al-Rawi’s Porsche Cayenne to former Police Service Commission (PolSC) member Roger Kawalsingh in 2016, which to date remains registered in Al-Rawi’s name.
In a media release, Persad-Bissessar stated if the allegations surrounding this matter are true, it would mean the Attorney General, the legal adviser to the Government, is guilty of misconduct.
Persad-Bissessar stated she wrote to the two investigative heads to probe the failure by Al-Rawi to transfer Motor Vehicle Registration No PCY 84 to Kawalsingh, and the failure to notify the Transport Commissioner of the change in ownership, contrary to Section 19 of the Motor Vehicles and Road Traffic Act Chap 48:50.
Persad-Bissessar said citizens who commit this offence are made to face the full brunt of the law, but Al-Rawi “appears to believe he is above the laws of our land”. She said as the highest legal adviser to the Government, Al-Rawi continues to bring his office into disrepute.
She added no one is above the law and Al-Rawi must realise his position is now untenable, and the only way to end this “farce” is for him to tender his resignation immediately.
The letter
In her letter to the acting CoP and DPP, Persad-Bissessar requested that urgent steps be taken to secure documents because of a sudden flurry of activity at the Licensing Authority regarding this transaction between Mr Al-Rawi and Mr Kawalsingh, which “has caused great distress amongst staff”.
“In the circumstances, I ask that you move swiftly to secure this file and the relevant records to avoid any miscarriage of justice. Given that this matter involves the Attorney General and a former member of the Police Service Commission, I trust that you will independently and fairly exercise your power and authority to investigate this matter in the shortest possible time,” stated Persad-Bissessar.
Vendor and purchaser
Persad-Bissessar noted an Express newspaper report titled “Claims of strong relationship between Al-Rawi and ex-PolSc member Kawalsingh, AG: An attempt to politicise the matter”, where Al-Rawi is reported saying “the matter of the transfer is a matter for the purchaser”.
She stated this is not so, as both the vendor and the purchaser are jointly responsible for ensuring the vehicle is lawfully transferred in accordance with the Motor Vehicles and Road Traffic Act.
She noted Al-Rawi produced a letter whereby he purported to authorise one Aleisha Simon to effect the transfer of the said vehicle on January 25, 2016, on his behalf. She stated that despite the contentions of both individuals, up to the evening of September 30, 2021, the Ministry of Works and Transport’s online Customer Portal Vehicle Registration Verification identifies Al-Rawi as the registered owner of PCY 84, over five years after its purported sale to Kawalsingh.
She cited Section 19 of the Motor Vehicle and Road Traffic Act and noted that based on the legislation, it is not possible for the registered owner of a vehicle to authorise another person to act on his/her behalf via a letter of the kind produced by Al-Rawi.
She noted further there are provisions in the law where the owner is not required to be present for the transfer if he is ill, disabled or out of the country—but none of these was applicable in Al-Rawi’s case at the material time.
Stating that this provision is to protect against fraud, Persad-Bissessar added: “This will also be a potent deterrent to car theft, as such a car thief will not be able to fraudulently register using a letter which was allegedly signed by the registered owner. Many citizens have fallen victim to this type of fraudulent activity, whereby they purchased pre-owned vehicles and duly obtained certified copies, only to subsequently realise that they were sold a stolen vehicle by someone who misrepresented themselves as being agent of the lawful owner,” she stated.
Unstamped cheque
Persad-Bissessar requested that the cheque, dated January 22, 2016, that Kawalsingh had purportedly given to Al-Rawi for the vehicle should be investigated. She contended this cheque was given months after Al-Rawi’s transfer letter dated January 2016.
The AG has since corrected that the cheque was in fact dated January 2016 and not June.
Persad-Bissessar said: “The said cheque did not bear any endorsements or markings to show that it was in fact encashed. It is common practice that when the vendor and the purchaser present themselves at the Licensing Office, in addition to the prescribed forms bearing the signatures of both parties, a receipt for sale of the vehicle is required to be presented.”
Persad-Bissessar stated an investigation into this specific issue is warranted to determine if there was an actual and/or legitimate sale of the Porsche and, further, whether both Kawalsingh and Al-Rawi deliberately failed to effect the transfer, in an attempt to conceal the sale of the vehicle.
“It is highly suspicious that a person will purport to legally transfer a motor vehicle to another person without being paid for the said motor vehicle,” she stated.
Inspection and Insurance
Persad-Bissessar further asked the authorities to probe how Kawalsingh managed to ensure that the Porsche passes its annual inspection after 2017 without producing a certified copy to prove his ownership of same.
She asked further that they investigate how he was able to obtain insurance for this vehicle for the past five years.
She noted that a certified copy of ownership is a standard requirement in the insurance industry for effecting insurance. “In the circumstances, I hereby call upon you to investigate the possible commission of criminal offences for breach of Sections 19(1) (a) (b) and (c) of the Motor Vehicle and Road Traffic Act—as it has been confirmed that Kawalsingh purchased Mr Al-Rawi’s vehicle in 2016, yet five years later, the vehicle remains registered in the name of Mr Al-Rawi,” stated Persad-Bissessar.