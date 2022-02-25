Kamla calls for removal of ‘incompetent’ Hinds

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar says the killing of Nicole Moses is “vexing” because she has been calling on the Government to appoint a competent person to head the National Security Ministry.
Persad-Bissessar expressed condolences to the family of Nicole Moses, who was killed yesterday after bandits invaded her Westmoorings home. Two suspects were shot dead by Moses’s brother, police said.
“Crime is rampant across the entire country. No one is safe. A man was murdered less than 250 metres from my home early on Wednesday morning. In fact, I heard the gunshots, but I thought there was a problem at the Philippine T&TEC substation,” Persad-Bissessar told the Express yesterday.
The former prime minister said from day one she has been calling for the removal of Fitzgerald Hinds as National Security Minister.
“How can a man who said it is not his duty to keep the people safe be taken seriously?” she asked.
Persad-Bissessar said Moses’ killing “is vexing because I have been calling for the Government to put someone competent in charge of national security, but they have persisted with Hinds”.
Persad-Bissessar said it is frightening that people are not safe in the sanctity of their own homes.
She noted criminals are carrying out their acts in broad daylight, adding it is worrisome that women and children and the elderly can be preyed upon in their homes.
Persad-Bissessar reminded that earlier this month, she raised red flags about increasing crime and the “incompetent” leadership at the helm of the National Security Ministry.
Remove Hinds
The Opposition Leader reiterated her comments that criminals are even more emboldened now, and have no care for human life.
Persad-Bissessar said she stands by her comments that it is tragic that Hinds is National Security Minister, as she claimed this alone sends a message to the criminals that national security is treated as a joke.
“I stand by my words from then. How can one of the most incompetent MPs in our nation’s history be put in charge of national security?
“I extend my deepest condolences to the Moses family and to all persons and their families who have been affected by crime,” she said.
Persad-Bissessar reiterated her call for Hinds to be removed as National Security Minister, and again urged the people to demand his removal in the interest of national safety.
She said this is step one in the crime fight.
“The first thing that should be done is the removal of Hinds to be replaced with someone competent. I feel sorry for Ag Commissioner McDonald Jacob, that he has to work under Hinds.
“Further, the hierarchy of the Police Service is also in a difficult position with regards to being able to properly run the Police Service. They are starved of finances and the actions of the Government, previous Police Service Commission and current Commission have had a depressing and deflating effect on the morale of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service,” she said.
JoMarie Sabga-Aboud, head of the Syrian-Lebanese Women’s Association, also expressed condolences to the Moses family. “Our hearts are with the Moses family and with our community right now,” she said.