Kamla calls on AG to apologise and resign

Attorney General Reginald Armour has come under more fire over the ongoing issues swirling around the Office of the Director of Public Pro­secutions (DPP).

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar yesterday des­­cribed Armour as the worst AG in the country’s history and called on him to apologise to the DPP and resign, in order to protect the Office of the Attorney Gen­e­ral.

Armour said the DPP’s Office was “underperforming”, following DPP Roger Gaspard’s call for more staff and warning of a collapse of the criminal justice system.

State attorneys from the DPP’s Office delivered a letter to the AG’s Office, demanding an apology.