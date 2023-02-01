Kamla calls on PM to fire Faris from Cabinet

OPPOSITION Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar has called on Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley to fire former attorney general Faris Al-Rawi from his Cabinet.
She also called on the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) and acting Commissioner of Police to launch probes into the conduct of Al-Rawi and his successor Reginald Armour, SC.
In a statement yesterday, the Opposition Leader said she joins the rest of the public who are “entitled to be outraged, angry and upset that over $20 million which should go towards fixing potholes and solving the crime problem will instead be paid to nine former murder accused of one of the most horrific murders in this country’s history.”
On Monday, High Court Master Martha Alexander ordered that the AG’s Office pay nine men who were freed by the court, in connection with the murder and kidnapping of businesswoman Vindra Naipaul-Coolman, $2.1 million each for malicious prosecution. After costs and exemplary damages were added, it came to a grand total of more than $20 million.
Persad-Bissessar said the judgment of the High Court raises several questions that Al-Rawi and current AG Armour must answer:
1. Why did Al-Rawi and Armour not file a defence to defend the State against this claim of malicious prosecution? Almost eight months had passed since the claim was filed until Justice Joan Charles was forced to grant judgment in default of defence. Were Al-Rawi and Armour asleep at the wheel for eight months?
2. Having not filed a defence, why did Al-Rawi and Armour not file any evidence to oppose this multimillion-dollar assessment of damages? To not file a defence is one thing, but to not file any evidence in opposition to the claim for damages takes even Al-Rawi and Armour’s incompetence to a mind-bogglingly new level.
Current AG’s ‘conduct must be questioned’
The Opposition Leader said current AG Armour is not without blame.
She said, “As the assessment of damages took place under his tenure after he was appointed, the question must be asked, “What did he do to prevent this grave travesty of justice that is nothing short of a legal train wreck?
“AG Armour saw this train coming to hit T&T and did absolutely nothing to stop it. His conduct must therefore also be questioned so that his incompetence can be unmasked as this is a case of replacing “bim with bam” to the detriment of the public.”
She added that Al-Rawi has already put the country at risk of losing millions of dollars regarding Nelsongate.
“The incompetent and negligent approach to this matter by the former AG must be properly reviewed and interrogated to determine whether he acted deliberately or recklessly in the discharge of his duties,” she said.
The Opposition Leader also called on the Prime Minister to have Justice Sebastian Ventour and the lawyers who were paid to start the commission of enquiry into the Point Fortin Highway (which cannot get off the ground) to investigate “this unprecedented and massive payout to determine what went wrong and why”.
She added, “We call upon the DPP and the Commissioner of Police to immediately launch an investigation to determine whether Al-Rawi and Armour are guilty of misconduct in public office by virtue of the reckless handling of this matter that has resulted in the highest-ever award of damages for malicious prosecution against the State in legal history.”