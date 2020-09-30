The full 12.5 per cent value added tax (VAT) on a range of luxury foods like lobster, escargot and strawberries from January 1, 2021 as announced in the budget on Monday will encourage people to eat more local produce.

But supermarket owners are questioning what items are in the “wide range of imported luxury” foods and why apples and grapes fall into this category as outlined by Finance Minister Colm Imbert in his 2021 budget.