Patriotic Energies and Technologies Company Ltd was willing to purchase and restart the former Petrotrin refinery for US$1 billion, says Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar.
The terms and conditions of Patriotic’s offer to the Government are subject to a non-disclosure agreement (NDA).
At a United National Congress (UNC) meeting on Monday night, Persad-Bissessar said she received a package of documents in her mailbox pertaining to Patriotic’s bid.
In going through the documents, Persad-Bissessar noted that on October 30, 2020, Patriotic offered US$200 million less than its initial offer to Government.
She said according to the documents, Patriotic is unable to quickly raise the financing to purchase the refinery and also has binding agreements with Trafigura to have assets transferred before it could access some US$500 million for restart of the refinery operations.
Persad-Bissessar said Government was deceptive by giving the country the belief that the refinery would go to the workers and still be owned by the people of Trinidad and Tobago.
She questioned whether a buyer has already been identified.
“I want to ask the Government and the Prime Minister a billion-dollar question, is it true you already have a buyer lined up for the refinery within three months with the finances to purchase and restart the refinery?
“Is it why you just kicking the can down the road with Patriotic because you can’t sell it to them and they do not have the money for the financing or for the restarting of the refinery?” she asked.
Persad-Bissessar disclosed that one of the documents she got in her mailbox was a letter dated October 29, 2020 from Patriotic addressed to National Security Minister Stuart Young, Energy Minister Franklin Khan and permanent secretary and chairman of the evaluation committee Vishnu Dhanpaul, and Paria Fuel/Guaracara Refining chairman Newman George.
She said this document provides confirmation that Patriotic is also seeking to buy the terminal assets such as tank farms, the harbours, focus, births, pipelines, all machinery and equipment, buildings, roads and relevant real estate.
She noted that when Petrotrin was shut down the assets were placed in Guaracara.
No on-site evaluation
Persad-Bissessar said initially Patriotic had offered US$700 million for the refinery and US$300 million for the non-core assets.
She said there was no price in their bid for the Paria assets back then.
“It is now discovered from this document that Patriotic has now offered an upfront payment of US$500 million for the assets. So before they had offered US$700 million, they are now offering $500 million, $200 million less,” she said.
She said according to the document, Patriotic now wants to pay US$526 million for the refinery.
“They will pay $500 million in advance, but listen to this, they want the Government to foot the bill for their fees and charges in the sum of US$26 million,” she said.
Persad-Bissessar stated that the letter indicated it would cost US$500 million to re-start the refinery and Trafigura is willing to provide this financing.
She said Patriotic has relied on a one page document produced by Deloitte dated October 26, 2020 to show why they can pay US$526 million for the refinery.
She said no on-site evaluation was conducted and Deloitte based their calculations on information provided by Patriotic.
“Therefore, in total they were willing to purchase and restart the refinery for a total of US$1 billion,” she said.
“The Government rejected Patriotic’s deal when they offered US$700 million. They now want to pay US$200 million less to buy the refinery and then Paria is now included in the sale,” she said.
Question for Patriotic
She questioned what was the value of the Paria’s assets.
She said the Opposition was informed that eyes are on the assets and not the refinery itself.
Persad-Bissessar asked where is Patriotic getting the US$1 billion to purchase and operate the refinery.
“We have learnt that they have approached RBC to finance the purchase of the refinery assets in the sum of US$500 million,” she said, reminding that the other US$500 million to restart the refinery is to come from Trafigura.
She has a document from RBC Capital Markets dated October 9, 2020 which stated RBC is willing to assist but cannot confirm that they will in fact provide the financing of US$500 million for the project.
She said the bank also gave a nine-month timeline to raise this financing to purchase the assets
The refinery, she said, is no where close to be restarted.
Refinery cannot be sold
Persad-Bissessar added that Patriotic signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Trafigura in October 2019.
She said this MOU, which has been extended, indicated they will require exemptions and concessions from taxes, duties, levies inclusive of taxes on income from Trinidad and Tobago.
“So if the Government cannot collect taxes from the refinery or Paria what is the benefit to the people of Trinidad and Tobago?” she asked.
“Is it true that Trafigura requires that all of the assets of Paria be transferred to them on the close of the agreement to finance the restart of the refinery?” she asked further.
Persad-Bissessar said the refinery and the assets cannot be sold because it is mortgaged to an American bank.
“Are they prepared to sell the refinery and Paria when its assets are currently mortgaged to the bank of New York?” she asked.
She said the assets are mortgaged for US$1.173 billion.
Persad-Bissessar called again on the Government to not sell any State assets without fully proclaiming and implementing procurement legislation.