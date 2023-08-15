United National Congress (UNC) political leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar says she was concerned over the number of alleged irregularities being raised at polling stations in “battleground regional corporations” in yesterday’s local government election.
And this, she said, was the reason for her request for international election observers.
Persad-Bissessar was speaking to the media after casting her vote at the Heritage Presbyterian School near San Fernando yesterday, where only a few voters turned out.
The political leader said voters had raised concerns about the layout of the polling station at the Gulf View Community Centre.
She said, “I have other concerns. I have made a complaint to the EBC (Elections and Boundaries Commission) about ballot boxes and votes that appeared to be tampered with, the special voters. They have admitted that there was a deviation from standard procedure, that was their response.
“But why is it that only ballots related to Grande and San Fernando were the ones that appeared to be tampered with. As we all know, those are the two battleground regional corporations.”
Persad-Bissessar said she was “very concerned” and would be taking action.
She said when she wrote to Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley asking for international observers, it was to ensure transparency and democracy in the electoral process.
“We requested, repeatedly. This is a hotly contested election and we called for international observers. The PM has a different view. I totally disagree with that. If you have nothing to hide, why don’t you want them to come? It cannot be an issue of cost, you hosted the Caricom for millions of dollars, you hosted foreign dignitaries for millions of dollars. When something is so fundamental to democracy, which is fairness and integrity in an electoral process, you wouldn’t spend that money,” she said.
Persad-Bissessar said she was aware the voter turnout in some areas was slow, but she expected more people to come out later in the day.
Persad-Bissessar wrote to EBC at the weekend, claiming certain irregularities were detected regarding ballot boxes for special electors in San Fernando and Sangre Grande.
The EBC responded that the broken seals on special ballot boxes were part of a previous process utilised at the Special Polling Station and were in no way part of the process being witnessed at Queen’s Hall.