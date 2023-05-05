Kamla condemns PM distancing his Govt from ‘abduction’

Brent Thomas

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar has criticised statements made by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, in distancing himself and his Government from the police involvement deemed by a judge to be the “abduction” of firearms dealer Brent Thomas in Barbados.

In a media release yesterday, the former prime minister said the Commissioner of Police does not have the authority to deploy officers to function in any operation outside of the jurisdiction of Trinidad and Tobago without Government’s knowledge, via the Minister of National Security.

She said further that it was unbelievable that Rowley’s “sudden and highly suspicious” trip to Barbados this weekend is a personal vacation that was planned in advance and not related to this expanding abduction scandal engulfing both governments.

Persad-Bissessar said Rowley’s statement that he has “nothing to answer for” concerning the alarming ille­gal “abduction” of T&T national Brent Thomas from Bar­ba­dos was also unbelievable.

She said the Prime Minister wants citizens to believe that as members of the National Security Council, he and National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds had no idea how police officers ASP Birch, Snr Supt Suzette Martin and Cpl Joefield were all able to commandeer a Cari­com aircraft to forcibly and illegally detain and abduct Brent Thomas from Barbados.

Persad-Bissessar said it is her information that appro­val is required from the Mi­nister of National Security if any police officer has to travel abroad for any duty.

She said the Police Commissioner does not have the authority to deploy officers to function in any operation outside of the jurisdiction of T&T without Government’s knowledge, via the National Security Minister.

Persad-Bissessar said with respect to the use of a Caricom aircraft, no commissioner of police would have unfettered access to use said aircraft at his or her pleasure without the minister’s approval.

“Therefore, the question must be asked: why hasn’t disciplinary action been ta­ken against these officers for this illegal abduction?” she said.

Persad-Bissessar said it was clear that the indepen­dence of the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service, as well as the entire national security apparatus, has been compromised under the “gangsterism of this dictatorial Rowley regime”.

All citizens, she said, need to be extremely concerned by this dangerous episode.

Said Persad-Bissessar, “This dictatorial PNM regime has undermined the rule of law to abduct and persecute Brent Thomas. If they get away with it, they will believe they can do the same to anyone and everyone. Rowley is taking citizens for fools over the illegal abduction of Brent Thomas...”

