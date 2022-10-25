Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar said the country is suffering its darkest days, but there are those who speak of sacrifice as they “laugh and spree”.
Persad-Bissessar delivered the feature address at the Divali Nagar celebrations, hosted by the National Council of Indian Culture (NCIC), on Saturday night at Narsaloo Ramaya Marg Road, Endeavour, Chaguanas.
She said while there may be darkness in thoughts, actions and surroundings, to remove that darkness there is need for the light of knowledge.
“We need the light of blessings. Today, our country is suffering from its darkest days. Things are difficult for many families, crime is plaguing our nation.
“And while our citizens suffer, there are those who tell us to sacrifice as they laugh and spree,” she said.
The political leader of the United National Congress (UNC) said courage and sharing of the country’s citizens took the nation through the Covid-19 pandemic.
“But as the light of a single deya dispels darkness anywhere, I have seen my fellow citizens throughout this country demonstrate the patriotism, the humanity and the humility that make us Trinbagonians.
“That was what took us through Covid—not the delayed grants and vaccines. It was the courage of our citizens, the thousands who gave of the little they had. The small businesses that donated foodstuff so we could provide hampers,” said Persad-Bissessar.
“The farmers and fisherfolk who worked day and night to ensure that our country had food. The housewives and seamstresses who sewed masks from strips of cloth so we could distribute them freely to others in need. The police, grocery workers, public servants, bus- and taxi-drivers, and medical workers, including doctors, nurses and support staff, and the thousands of unrecognised volunteers who worked with us, and for us, day and night to serve our nation during those darkest days when Covid threatened our lives.
“I am proud to be a Trinbagonian and I am proud because I know that the divine light burns powerfully in so many of our countrymen. Together, united, we can bring our country out of this darkness.
“If the light of one deya can dispel the darkness around it, what a bright light we can create if we unite to fight against those dark forces around us. It is time. There are others, buried by the darkness, who cannot fight for themselves and who are depending on us to light their way,” said the Opposition Leader.
“Join us. Let us each do our part, but let us also ensure that those who have the responsibility to seek the national interest, that they do so. This Divali, as you light your deyas, let us commit to work together for our nation’s sake.
“It begins with all of us. It begins with each of us, so let us all do our part in bringing positivity, enthusiasm, spirituality and surrender in our actions. Let us be helpful to someone who needs us. Let us be helpful to ourselves, to our community, the world. Let us be one, and bring and spread light around the world.
“This Divali, let us all follow a path that will enlighten us and lead us in the right direction at all seasons of our lives,” said Persad-Bissessar.