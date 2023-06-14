Kamla eyes UNC victory

United National Congress (UNC) political leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar, 71, says she is on the homestretch of her political career.
But first, she has to remove the People’s National Movement in the August 14 local government election and then in the 2025 general election.
“And after we win the next local elections and the following general elections, united or alone, one of them will rise to lead our great party and I will be able to rest,” she said at the UNC Monday night meeting in Sangre Grande.
Persad-Bissessar said senior members of the party were in discussion with smaller political parties, who were willing to unite in the fight against the PNM.
At least two parties, she said, had approached the UNC to unite. And she extended an invitation to other political parties willing to contest the local government election as a united force.
“Two of the smaller parties have already approached us for discussions to unite, anyone else is welcome. If we can come to an agreement, in the next LGE (local government election) we will fight as a united force, if not the UNC is well capable and ready to take on the PNM alone,” she said.
“But I am drawing a line in the sand, I will not tolerate any disrespect of UNC members from anyone who wants to work with us,” she said.
And should a united front succeed in the local government election, Persad-Bissessar said the party would consider moving together to the next general election.
She added: “And while the future of the UNC will be bright, we must consider people who are unrepresented. We must consider people who have no voice in Parliament. I know that the UNC is strong, but we must use that strength to uplift all. Those that do not have a voice in Parliament.
“There is a percentage of the population who do not vote because they do not feel they belong in the UNC or PNM. I accept that. That is their right to choose. They are left unrepresented because they believe their vote will not matter. The PNM will never work with these people because the PNM only cares about PNM domination.
“The UNC is the only national party who would welcome them and say let us work together. We have done it before. We have brought disparate groups to come together to form a mighty force to unseat and remove this wicked PNM Government and tonight I make an appeal, let us all unite and come together to remove the wicked Rowley Government.”
Persad-Bissessar said screening for candidates was under way at the party’s headquarters in Chaguanas.
“I have to say that seeing so many bright people from diverse backgrounds, especially so many young men and women, well that fills me with pride,” she said.
The political leader thanked former local government councillors for reaching out to residents in flooded communities on Monday, to assist.
Several areas in Penal, Debe and Barrackpore were under flood waters on Monday, triggering evacuation.
Persad-Bissessar said she was disappointed in the Ministry of Education for its lack of support to pupils unable to get to their examination, due to flooding.
UNC has a plan
Persad-Bissessar said her party had a plan to return stability to Trinidad and Tobago, titled National Economic Transformation Plan.
“It’s based on data and proven strategies. We created business, anti-crime, education, healthcare plans. The plan included community patrols, the introduction of municipal police at schools, more jobs and lower taxes,” she said.
Persad-Bissessar reiterated that the UNC would scrap the property tax and called on the PNM to say whether there were plans to impose a 25 per cent inheritance tax on citizens.
“An inheritance tax is a tax that you pay when you receive money or property from the estate of a deceased person. Unlike an estate tax, the beneficiary of the money or property is responsible for paying the tax, not the estate,” she said.