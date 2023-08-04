Kamla: I apologise to no one

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar stood her ground last night, saying she would not apologise for calling on citizens to “light up” home invaders in self-defence.
She said the first piece of legislation a United National Congress (UNC) government will bring to the Parliament will be “stand your ground” legislation and making legal firearms easier to access for law-abiding citizens.
Speaking at a UNC meeting at Palms Club at Pointe-a-Pierre Road, San Fernando, Persad-Bissessar shot back at her critics, including Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley, who described her comments as “reckless and irresponsible” on Wednesday.
Said Persad-Bissessar: “Tonight, I want to make one thing very clear concerning my comments to light up the criminals who invade your homes. I apologise... to absolutely no one for saying to light up criminals who are invading homes, killing mercilessly and forcing you to live in fear!”
Persad-Bissessar asked: “After the UNC wins the next general election and changes the laws, when criminals invade your home, what are you going to do with your licensed firearm?”
Quoting from a song from the “Trinibad” music genre, she said: “‘You have to load up the matic, and cock it, and knock it on them, and then knock it again!’ as the criminals come through the door, knock it on them, again and again!”
Persad-Bissessar said she sometimes listens to “Trinibad” music, which is reflective of the reality of how society is functioning.
Trinibad artistes, she said, explain the realities of society and older generations have to take the time to understand the social commentary of the youth.
“The people criticising me are the ones who refuse to adapt and listen to the language of our youth. That’s why they are shocked. But I understand what our young people are saying because I take the time to listen to them,” she said.
Persad-Bissessar criticised Rowley, saying it seems his Government was more concerned about law-abiding people damaging the criminals than the criminals damaging innocents.
Chilling video
A video of a woman bawling for help was played at the meeting, as well as videos of criminals invading people’s properties.
Persad-Bissessar asked the audience what they would do when faced with terror.
“What would you do if a criminal invades your home and attacks your child? What would you do if a criminal invades your home and holds down your daughter or wife to rape her?” she asked.
“Should you make them tea? Should you roll out the red carpet and let them destroy your lives? No!” she said.
She further criticised Rowley for politicising crime and twisting her comments to make them about race.
She reiterated the question as to whether people should ask mask-wearing criminals to remove their masks so they can show their ethnicity before people try to defend themselves.
“We are against the criminals, the murderers, the home invaders. If they purple, green, brown, black, white—light them up if they are criminals who are coming to hurt you,” she said.
“A criminal is a criminal no matter the colour, shape, size; and if a criminal invades your home, the only colour we are concerned about is the innocent red blood flowing every day in this murderous land,” she said.
Persad-Bissessar also noted Rowley’s comments chastising people he described as “morons” who were against reparations for slavery.
Persad-Bissessar recalled that when she was prime minister, she chaired the formation of the reparations committee in 2013, and Rowley should remember this when he tries to use racism as a campaigning tool.
She questioned if the PNM wanted people to give criminals a “guided tour around your house and business to take what they want and ask them if they would like something to eat while they are robbing you”.
Change the law
Persad-Bissessar said a UNC government will change the law where the police cannot seize the firearm of any homeowner or businessman and hold it for years if he/she or a family member used the firearm in self-defence.
She said seizing the firearm leaves the victims of crime defenceless if the bandits or their accomplices return for revenge.
A photograph was also shown of a police vehicle parked in front of what Persad-Bissessar said was Energy Minister Stuart Young’s home.
She said the people who have a problem with stand-your-ground laws and having access to legal firearms are the ones who have no problem with diverting resources to protect Young with 24-hour police detail.
The tape of the woman bawling for help was again played.
“No police resources for your safety but they have for Stuart. What do they know about your reality?” she said.