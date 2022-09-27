Finance Minister Colm Imbert is like a “snake oil salesman” who has placed Trinidad and Tobago’s economy on a “death bed”, says Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar.
The former prime minister said the fiscal measures outlined by Imbert, especially the hike in fuel prices, will bring more hardship and pressure for the people as this will lead to an escalation in the price of basically everything, including food.
Persad-Bissessar was speaking at a news conference at the Opposition Leader’s Port of Spain office following Imbert’s national budget presentation in the Parliament.
She said Imbert spent four hours delivering “fluff, lies and repeated broken promises” and there was an absence of “strategic thinking” to the economic management of this country.
Persad-Bissessar noted that over the past seven years fuel prices have skyrocketed.
When the PNM was elected to office in the general election of September 7, 2015, the price of super gasoline was $2.70 per litre and the price of diesel was $1.50 per litre.
Persad-Bissessar noted that to fill the tank of a Nissan Tiida in 2015 was $121 and today with the new increases that price will be $270.
“This budget ignores the current harsh realities of the devastating effects of national financial, economic and social decline currently occurring. It provides no cogent strategic policy prescriptions to halt the ongoing economic contraction by generating new revenue streams,” she said, adding that it appears the Government is setting the groundwork for the International Monetary Fund (IMF).
Increased fuel prices, she said, will further raise the cost of living and food prices.
“The minister has boasted that the population have not rioted yet, so the feelings of the people remain unheard. I want to quote the great Martin Luther King when he said ‘a riot is the language of the unheard’. Last year I warned about the poverty virus sweeping the country. Yet my opinions and warnings regarding the feelings of the poor remain unheard and unheeded by this Government,” she said.
Dangerous times ahead
Persad-Bissessar said the budget will only hasten the country’s decline into chaos and disorder.
“I serve a warning to those who choose to be wilfully ignorant and continue jamming while ignoring the feelings of the poor. This budget sets the stage for dangerous times ahead,” she said.
Persad-Bissessar detailed the country’s economic indicators and ratings which she said are at “junk status” under the PNM.
She pointed out that food inflation continues to climb and the data shows that the retail price index as at June 2022 has shown increases in the prices of oils, fruits, vegetables, meat and fish from September 2015 to June as follows:
Oils and Fats -42 per cent ; Fruits - 28 per cent ;Vegetables - 26 per cent;
Fish - 34 per cent ; Meat - 24 - per cent.
“After that fuel price hike that is going to get worse,” she said, noting that prices are going up but salaries remain the same as the Government remains resolved in its four per cent offer to public servants.
Persad-Bissessar said from 2015 to date, over 103 projects have been promised which never materialised and year after year there are more promises while every sector in the country from national security to health deteriorates.
“The sick and ailing are going without medication and hospital beds, yet they fail to deliver on the Port of Spain Central block year after year. Where are the thousands of housing units they promised to deliver each year? Our women are being raped and murdered, and citizens are being gunned down and robbed daily. Not even children and the elderly are spared from the ravages of crime. Yet still, they have failed to deliver the promised pepper spray and functioning CCTV cameras,” she said.
Persad-Bissessar said contrary to Imbert’s boasts, the T&T’s economy is not growing but declining.
She said in 2016, 2017 and 2018 there was no pandemic, and the GDP declined.
She questioned why there is a continued decline in GDP/production in 2021 and 2022 given that the economy has reopened.