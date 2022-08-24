Kamla knocks Agri Forum

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar said the recently-held Agriculture Investment Forum and Exposition was an $8 million “pappyshow” that would have no benefits for actual farmers in this country.
She questioned how many persons who were at the National Academy for Performing Arts (NAPA), Port of Spain, last Friday ever planted cassava, eddoes or corn.
“I have no problem with holding the people this Agri Expo. Spending $8 million for what? They were all sitting in Port of Spain, how many farmers we have in Port of Spain, by the way...dress up in this jacket and tie and so on and $8 million for what?” she said.
The former prime minister was speaking at the United National Congress (UNC) virtual meeting on Monday night.
She asked further how was the Agri Expo meant to attract foreign investment in agriculture–when all indicators show that investors are fleeing Trinidad and Tobago.
“We have reverse investment due to the red tape, corruption and crime. Our ease of doing business has consistently fallen under this Rowley Government. So, instead of fixing the structural problems which deter investment, this regime instead just wants to put on a pappyshow,” she said.
She noted that some “brave” farmers had protested outside NAPA.
Persad-Bissessar questioned how are the issues that farmers face going to be addressed.
“How will that help farmers who have to face the praedial larceny all the time? How has the PNM helped any of the farmers who continue to struggle with high costs of fertiliser, feed, chemicals and so on? Nothing! A talk shop. We have so many of those pappyshow talk shops and then no implementation–so we will wait to see,” she said.
Fishermen, she added, are left completely on their own to fend for themselves out at sea facing pirates, murderers, thieves, and traffickers.
“How has the PNM helped any of these real farmers with real issues facing them? They have offered nothing but lip service in some cases and in others they neglect completely the plight of our farmers and fishermen,” she said.
Persad-Bissessar noted that Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley himself said this country did not have enough land here for agriculture after she called for more to be invested in agriculture.
A video of the Prime Minister saying this was shown.
“What has changed Mr Rowley except for the pappyshow that you had this week there in the NAPA building?” she said.
Persad-Bissessar said 20 months ago—since January 2021—she warned about a looming food crisis and the need to prepare. She questioned how the Agri Expo is going to solve the problems the country faces.
“Will the Expo clear drains and lock up thieves of people’s produce? We need real hard solutions to help our agri sector and not just the pappyshow that took place last week. Nothing will come of that event,” she said.
She boasted that under her government, value added tax (VAT) was removed on more than 7,000 food items.
“The PNM came and fool people and said that they will reduce VAT from 15 per cent to 12 per cent but they put it back on the 7,000 food items,” she said.
Persad-Bissessar added that every year in the budget the Government says that $500 million will be allocated to the agricultural sector.
“Every time it is on the books. Up to today, not a cent out of that has been given. And they will come back in this budget shortly to lie again,” she said.
Persad-Bissessar also criticised Government on its “fake news” on the recovery of the economy.
She said if this were true you would be able to afford groceries in the supermarket or the regular markets.
“If the economy truly recovered based on oil and gas revenue significantly above budgeted as the Minister claimed, where are the deposits into the Heritage and Stabilisation Fund?” she asked.
“If the economy recovered by the five billion that the Minister of Finance claimed, why then are families paying up to $500 more per month to travel to work and school on a monthly basis? This is a false recovery, with fake data,” she said.
Persad-Bissessar said despite Government’s “noises” of creating macroeconomic stability, they have presided over a decline in national output to the tune of $34.6 billion.
She said this means this country generated $34.6 billion less last year in 2021 under this Government than under the last year of her government in 2015.
Persad-Bissessar said the fact is the economy has severely contracted as observed by the decline in GDP, and yet Finance Minister Colm Imbert boasts of recovery and growth when this is “far away from the truth”.