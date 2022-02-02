Kamla knocks ‘goat pens’

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar has slammed what she described as Government’s Carnival “goat pens” when she referred to pod-seat arrangements for Carnival events.
She has also raised questions about who will receive the Carnival allocations, which could be as much as $30 million.
“I want to know, this $30 million that they are going to spend on Carnival, who will benefit?,” she asked at the United National Congress (UNC) virtual meeting on Monday.
“A Taste of Carnival 2022” will be held from February 4 to March 1.
During a National Carnival Commission (NCC) news conference on Monday, NCC chairman Winston “Gypsy” Peters said the proposed budget for this year will be $25 million to $30 million.
People will be able to view Carnival events from pod seating at the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain.
Persad-Bissessar said these pods were like goat pens.
“I saw someone put up on Facebook today, some isolated little booths. Well, that’s it, you know already, you’ve seen the goat pens they have put up. We know the man is a goat man, but oh God, for Carnival, too? Are you real, Mr Rowley?” said Persad-Bissessar.
She said as millions are being spent on a “fake-zone” Carnival, there are many in the country who continue to suffer.
She said there was need to look after a hidden aspect of the pandemic—mental health, adding that the People’s National Movement’s (PNM) mismanagement of Covid-19 was taking a toll on the mental health of many.
“My heart goes out to all those who are dealing with the mental toll these difficult times are having on all of us,” she said. “We need to remember that there are many of our neighbours and friends and co-workers who are all fighting personal battles we know nothing about.”
Persad-Bissessar gave the commitment that a UNC government will take the steps necessary to help those who are in mental distress.
“Right now, people are struggling to pay their bills. People are struggling to find work. People are struggling to feed their families. You are spending $30 million to put money in whose pocket for a fake-zone Carnival? I take great umbrage,” she said.
She said she is proud of the country’s Carnival, but answers must be given as to where the money will be going.