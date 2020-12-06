KAMLA LEADS

Kamla Persad-Bissessar’s star continues to shine as preliminary results of the United National Congress (UNC) internal elections last night showed the incumbent political leader trumping her opponent Vasant Bharath.
Persad-Bissessar was on a projected path to win a fourth consecutive leadership election.
She led a Star slate while Bharath headed the Lotus” team.
A total of 18 UNC national executive positions were contested yesterday.
Results coming in on the UNC’s Facebook page last night showed Persad-Bissessar getting 13 votes while Bharath got one in Tobago.
In the West, it appeared that Persad-Bissessar also had a lead in the Diego Martin areas with some 237 votes to Bharath’s 29 votes.
Party officials told the Express the tabulation of results will take some time as there were 18 positions contested and polling stations in Central and South, where the UNC base is, would have larger numbers to count. However, the Express was told that Persad-Bissessar had the lead in the count last night.
Persad-Bissessar first became UNC political leader in January 2010 after defeating party founding father Basdeo Panday.
She won the leadership election again in 2015 and 2017.
This would be the third time that Bharath has unsuccessfully challenged Persad-Bissessar for the party’s leadership.
He contested in 2015 and got 1,305 votes, whilst Persad-Bissessar got 17,502 votes.
In 2017, Bharath withdrew from the UNC internal elections race, citing election irregularities.
In 2017, Persad-Bissessar won by a landslide with 20,328 votes.
Bharath said yesterday the UNC internal elections were fraught with irregularities.
UNC members throughout the country voted at some 37 polling stations.
A number of election irregularity claims were made by both the Persad-Bissessar and Bharath teams yesterday.
Frustration
Bharath expressed frustration, saying voters’ names were not on the list, including that of his father.
He also claimed that members of Persad-Bissessar’s Star team were trying to influence voters on election day.
And Star candidate for UNC vice-chairman, Khadijah Ameen, claimed members of Bharath’s Lotus team were engaging in irregular voting tactics and claimed one member was asked by police to leave the compound of a polling station after wearing a T-shirt with the Lotus symbol.
There was uncertainty with respect to the voter turnout as Bharath’s team claimed the numbers were low and Ameen said there was a record high turnout in the St Augustine area.
Speaking to the Express by phone, Bharath said a number of irregularities took place and sitting Opposition parliamentarians were asked to leave polling stations.
“Barrackpore has been in touch with me all morning because Michelle Benjamin, who is the Member of Parliament, has been sitting inside the station for the last few hours refusing to go. She has no locus standi in this election,” he said.
Bharath said a call to the election chairman was made to have her removed.
“The presiding officer has been called and told this woman is not allowed in the station and she refused to move,” he said.
Bharath also claimed people whose names were not on the list were being allowed to vote.
He said a man claimed he’s a lifetime member and he came to vote for the “Stars”.
His name was not on the list but a call was made and they said he was fine to vote.
“The rules and regulations state very clearly if you are not on the list, you will not be allowed to vote. There is no question of making any exceptions. Who the hell do we know they are calling in any event. They could call Kamla, it doesn’t matter, they are not allowed to vote,” he said.
Bharath also questioned why his father, Dr John Bharath, a UNC foundation member and former St Augustine MP, was not on the voters’ list.
“My father has been struck off the list. My father is a foundation member of this party. I have no idea why this was done.
“It appears anyone who has a party card with Mr Panday’s face on it has been struck off the list,” said Bharath.
He said the voting numbers tabulated by his team were small.
Bharath said it looked like a lot of people were coming out but this was not the case as there was in fact a back-up of people because of Covid-19 protocols.
“As of 1 p.m., only about 600 people had voted in Siparia and that’s a big constituency with 7,000 members eligible to vote,” he said.
Bharath said the irregularities were expected and this was why he was advocating change.
“Everywhere we go people say we need the change but say she going and thief the election. That is what everybody is saying, Vasant why you putting yourself in that, you know they going and thief the election. There’s validity in these claims when you have these kinds of actions continuing,” he said.
Asked to leave
There were also reports of Chaguanas East MP Vandana Mohit being asked to leave a polling station.
However, in a Facebook post, Mohit stated this was not true.
“I reject all claims that I did not get the opportunity to vote and I was ejected from the polling station. I am focused and working for my Star candidates. Ease me up with your pettiness,” she stated.
Ameen told the Express that the UNC members of that area voted at Tunapuna Hindu School.
She said everything went well in the morning but issues arose when members of Bharath’s team arrived wearing T-shirts with the Lotus symbol.
“I’m told they were advised by the presiding officer that they shouldn’t be at the station with symbols and they left,” she said.
She claimed police put out one Lotus team member from the polling station.
Ameen claimed Bharath’s team was canvassing on election day.
“We had reports of Mr Bharath’s supporters miking the area, we have reports with candidates with the Lotus jersey entering the polling station,” she said.
She said all persons across the board should be reasonable in their conduct for the elections.
Ameen claimed there was a higher voter turnout in St Augustine compared to the last two elections based on the hourly count.
She said as at 1 p.m., there were about 300 people voting and in the 2017 internal election just over 400 people had voted for the entire day.
Opposition Senator Jayanti Lutchmedial claimed that there were several issues at the Naparima polling station with Lotus candidate Kamini Ramraj who contested the post of elections officer.