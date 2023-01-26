KAMLA MUST GO

FORMER United National Congress (UNC) ministers Dr Fuad Khan and Ramona Ramdial have filed a motion with the party to oust Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar.
In so doing, they cited a need for a reformed political entity ahead of the 2025 general election.
Khan, a former health minister and MP under the People’s Partnership government, yesterday confirmed a motion was filed with UNC chairman Peter Kanhai, which it is hoped would be read and approved at Sunday’s meeting of the UNC national executive.
Khan said it was hoped the motion would be debated, in seeking the members’ response for the removal of Persad-Bissessar.
Khan told the Express yesterday that Trinidad and Tobago was now two and a half years into its last general election, and there was need for change in the party ahead of the next general election.
He said the UNC had to attract new and former members, including those who had been “ostracised” but had much to offer to the electorate.
Khan has also filed a resolution seeking changes to the party’s internal election system, which would see the removal of “slates” and put candidates up to debate.
Khan and those supporting the removal of Persad-Bissessar hoped to send a message to the national executive.
Khan named former ministers and MPs, including Fazal Karim, Tim Gopeesingh and Suruj Rambachan, as those who still have a contribution to make to the party.
He said the movement hoped to draw former Congress of the People (COP) leader Prakash Ramadhar, as well as Patriotic Front political leader Mickela Panday.
Mickela Panday last year indicated that the Patriotic Front would be contesting the 2025 general election while the UNC has been calling on Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley to call elections “now”.
Khan said former UNC leader Basdeo Panday was also welcome as an “adviser”, and said it was believed there were “strong” members who “assist Mrs Persad-Bissessar in different ways”.
Kanhai could not be reached yesterday, nor Persad-Bissessar and members of UNC, including public relations officer Anita Haynes and Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal.
Call party elections
Khan said the changes being sought via resolution would also support a “free and fair internal elections”, and noted the resolution calls for a shift to similarity with the United States primaries.
It would see a move away from one-man, one-vote and would see candidates engaging in debates and no slates pitted against one another.
The special motion stated, “We the undersigned wish to propose the motion to this Congress that it considers calling upon Mrs Kamla Persad-Bissessar to step down as Political Leader of the United National Congress and to convene internal elections for the election of a new political leader within three months from this congress.
“The reason for this motion is because the United National Congress needs to put itself in a position to win the next general election and the current leadership has made too many errors in its political judgment and is unlikely to beat the PNM.”
The motion said the UNC “continues to lose valued supporters and members with some of them now being part of the PNM”.
“The current image of the party is no longer attractive to floating voters and we must take decisions with new and fresh leadership to give the party a more attractive image,” the motion said.
Khan said the electorate, including members of the UNC, were “fed up” but had to be presented with viable alternatives to governance, in order for the UNC to “tap into that disappointment and move forward”.
The resolution
The resolution stated, “whereas the party has not been able to achieve electoral success in the past seven years since 2015” and “whereas many members, former past members, former executive, founding members have all been inactive in the forward strategy of the party”. It noted that “a coalition of parties in 2010 was able to win Government”.
It said the party can “benefit from the experience of the aforementioned members” and added:
“Be it resolved that the leadership consisting of the political leader and the NATEX, find a method of approach to communicate and embrace the aforementioned groups of previous experienced members and well-wishers”.
As well, “Failure to develop such a plan within three months should result in a new internal election for NATEX without the position of political leader being contested.”
The resolution was signed by Khan and has been supported by Ramdial, and up to yesterday had not received a response from the party executive.
It stated that, “This election should be developed on the method used by the American Political Parties consisting of Primaries, etc. to debate amongst candidates.”
The resolution also seeks a system by which “general meetings throughout Trinidad will be called by the party, and “questions will be posed by a panel chosen from the elders of the party”.
The resolution wants that “all candidates will be questioned together on the platform”, and “the offices to be debated will be Deputy Political Leaders, Chairman and Vice Chairman. In doing so, the best of the party will emerge and the party will be stronger in the future.”