Kamla not taking 'bait'

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar says she will not be “baited” by demands for her to produce evidence of her claims that Government is utilising Israeli equipment to spy on people.
Speaking at the United National Congress (UNC) virtual meeting on Monday, the former prime minister also said she intends to haul National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds before the courts for failing to lay in the Parliament Annual Reports on the Interception of Communication Act.
Both Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley and Hinds had called on Persad-Bissessar to bring the evidence to support her claim that Pegasus software was being used to spy on people.
Persad-Bissessar stood by her comments, further questioning whether Cytrox predator software—a spyware that sometimes runs in parallel with the Pegasus spyware—was being used.
“They say Kamla must bring the evidence in Parliament. Rowley said it, then Hinds said it. I bring no evidence for you foolish people. None whatsoever. I will bring no evidence. Because your plan is to bait me—but I smarter than that,” she said.
“You want me to call names and then I would endanger and compromise persons by calling their names. I will not do that,” she added.
Intercepts by the hundreds
Persad-Bissessar said there has been almost three-quarter million interceptions in just one year.
“I am not taking any basket from you guys. In any event, when Rowley brought all those bogus, fake e-mails to the Parliament, did he ever bring any evidence to the Parliament? None! None whatsoever,” she said.
She said Rowley came to the Parliament with e-mails that a primary school pupil could create and investigations showed that the e-mails were “bogus”.
“Time longer than twine, we always say what is in the dark will come to light,” she said.
Persad-Bissessar noted that in 2010 the law gave the State the authority to intercept communications. However, she pointed out that the PNM changed this law to give themselves access to stored data which is any information prior to December 17, 2010.
She said based on the definitions in that new law, they can access text messages, WhatsApp messages, phone calls, banking info, and e-mails–any of those that are current and any that has been stored.
Persad-Bissessar said when her Government came into office in 2010 there was a massive amount of stored data from illegal interceptions through the Strategic Services Agency (SSA).
Persad-Bissessar said, contrary to what Hinds said, there is no red tape or judicial protection to intercept without a warrant.
She said this type of evidence gathering cannot be used in court as evidence but only as intelligence—or it can be used by the Government against anyone who they believe is opposed to them.
She said the red tape and judicial protection only come in when a warrant is intercepted, and you have to go before a judge and that evidence can be used in court.
She said Hinds is in breach of the law as she noted that Section 24 of the Interception of Communication Act states the National Security Minister must lay the annual reports in Parliament.
The last report, she said, was laid was in 2017.
She said Hinds failed to lay the reports for 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021, in breach of the law.
“Hinds, you are breaking the law and we will take you to court to force you to file those reports,” she said.
Persad-Bissessar said, according to the last report laid, for the years 2016 and 2017—one report—there were 755,276 interceptions of speech and data.
“How many criminals have they caught and locked up? Hundreds of thousands of intercepts with one of the lowest crime detection rates. Who are they spying on?” she asked.