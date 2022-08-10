Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar said yesterday it is “amazing” that Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley boycotted his own meeting and disrespected People’s National Movement (PNM) local government councillors.
The former prime minister said when she made the call for local government representatives to boycott Tuesday’s meeting she did not expect that Rowley himself would heed that call and be a no-show for the very meeting that even his own PNM members attended.
At the UNC’s virtual meeting on Monday, Persad-Bissessar called on local Government members to boycott the Ministry of Rural Development and Local Government public consultation on the operationalisation of local government reform.
Persad-Bissessar said, after seven years, Rowley has nothing meaningful to offer as Local Government bodies continue to starve for funding.
She said, “I will be very disappointed to see you sitting there like little fowls in a yard. Yes, sit down there like, ‘Oh,wow, amazing, the PM is speaking with me’.”
Persad-Bissessar added, “Make me proud tomorrow. Boycott that forum. Stay home. Stay in Penal, stay in Mayaro, stay in Sangre Grande, stay wherever you are and look after the people in your districts, because they will not do it. They have never done it.”
The meeting on Tuesday was held with the majority of UNC Local Government representatives heeding the boycott call—save for Warrenville/Kelly Village councillor Samuel Sankar who said he was unaware of Persad-Bissessar’s call.
Persad-Bissessar told the Express yesterday by phone that this is a non-issue and the bigger question is why did the Prime Minister boycott his own meeting.
“That’s a non-issue really. The only issue is why did Rowley boycott his own meeting. The answer is that it was just another instance to humiliate Faris (Al-Rawi),” she said.
At a news conference on Tuesday, Local Government Minister Faris Al-Rawi said Rowley did not attend the meeting because of Persad-Bissessar’s announcement.
Housing Minister Camille Robinson-Regis represented the Prime Minister at the meeting.
Both Al-Rawi and Robinson-Regis were critical of Persad-Bissessar’s boycott call with Al-Rawi saying that local government representatives were denied a proper opportunity to engage in meaningful discussions and to have the Prime Minister answer all their hard questions.
PR gimmick
Persad-Bissessar told the Express yesterday that the entire exercise was just a public relations gimmick which would not address the problems plaguing local government.
“The entire purpose of that meeting was a PR gimmick. It was never about any meaningful consultation on local government. Amazingly Rowley boycotted his own meeting. He disrespected his own PNM councillors. He also humiliated and disrespected Faris again by his no show. Faris is clearly out of favour and is desperately trying to save face,” she said.
Asked how she would respond to critics that she is creating divisions by her boycott call, Persad-Bissessar said, “Everyone’s entitled to their opinions, I have no issue with any criticism. Different groups will have different opinions, thoughts and ideas. The division criticism is a typical fall-back argument for the critics. Nothing really new about that argument.
“The main issue with local government is that the central government refuses to allocate enough funds and the funds that are allocated are never released on time.”
Persad-Bissessar said there have been numerous discussions on local government reform and seven years later the people of this country are still suffering under a failed Rowley-led Government that cannot improve the quality of life for the nation either at the local government or central government level.
“Everything that could have been said at that PR gimmick has already been said. The majority of citizens know the issues, it seems the Government are the only ones who don’t know,” she said.
She reminded that the UNC has opened nominations for local government nominees as the local government election is scheduled for later this year.
At present, the UNC and the PNM control an equal number of local government Regional Corporations following a 7-7 tie in the 2019 local government election.