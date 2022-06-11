Kamla: Pandemic of joblessness in T&T

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar says the crowds of people that showed up to apply for cruise-ship jobs earlier this week are an indication of the dire circumstances many are facing due to unemployment.
Speaking during the campaign launch of the United National Congress (UNC) Star Team at the Tunapuna Hindu School on Thursday night, Persad-Bissessar said the country is now experiencing a “pandemic of joblessness”.
The team was launched for the party’s internal elections on June 26.
On Tuesday, hundreds of applicants for Royal Caribbean cruise line jobs turned up at the National Academy for the Performing Arts (NAPA) in Port of Spain, hoping to be selected for jobs on board.
Hundreds flocked to the Southern Academy for the Performing Arts (SAPA) on Wednesday for the second day of the recruitment drive.
Persad-Bissessar said it was disheartening to hear the accounts of some of the persons who went to seek cruise ship employment.
“Some were looking for opportunities to broaden their own experiences certainly, but many, many more were just hoping to get a chance to be able to earn an income and take care of their families. This is the reality facing thousands of families. And this is the bleak reality that this Rowley-led regime has caused,” she said.
She said unemployment is only one of the many hardships facing the citizenry at this time.
“Too many are falling victim to crime, too many are falling victim to hunger, hardship, hopelessness, the high cost of living and everywhere you turn its only despair and joblessness. We have a joblessness pandemic as well, in addition to everything else,” she added.
Desperate people
UNC deputy leader Jearlean John also noted the long lines of people who turned up for cruise-ship employment, lamenting that talented, skilful people are now becoming desperate for jobs.
“Seeing our people on the pavement, it’s a shame. It’s not only a shame, it’s a damn shame. And all they could do is to study our leader’s name. Our people are desperate and they will take anything and when they go, they might very well not come back. The best, our young people, are going,” she said.
Persad-Bissessar said the discussion surrounding her name was the PNM’s attempt to distract the population from these issues and others including the 1997 Sabga report on children’s homes and the recently released Judith Jones report on children’s homes.
She said the Police Service is yet to take any action in relation to those reports and children are still at risk at these homes. She called it a shame, a disgrace and a scandal and referred to the PNM as the “paedophile national movement”.
“I am being told that up to today, the police have not received a copy of the Justice Judith Jones report. So, no wonder the police, the higher ups, are saying they are waiting for the adults. How can you do that? Our children are with monsters and you want the very monsters to come and complain about themselves. I call again, go into those homes, remove the monsters from those homes, remove the children from those homes who are being molested and abused. We have to take them out,” she said.
Persad-Bissessar, who is seeking re-election as political leader in the party’s internal elections, announced the members of the UNC “Star Team” at the launch on Thursday night as follows:
Deputy Political Leader: David Lee
Deputy Political Leader: Dr Roodal Moonilal
Chairman: Dave Tancoo
Vice-Chairman: Khadijah Ameen
Policy and Strategy: Sean Sobers
Education Officer: Vandana Mohit
Research Officer: Saddam Hosein
Election Officer: Don Sylvester
Treasurer: Neil Gosine
Party Organiser: Ravi Ratiram
International Affairs Officer: Nicholas Morris
South Regional Co-ordinator: Shanty Boodram
Central Regional Co-ordinator: Barry Padarath
North West Regional Co-ordinator: Eli Zakour
North East Regional Co-ordinator: Anil Roberts
Tobago Regional Co-ordinator: Taharqa Obika