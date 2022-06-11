Kamla: Pandemic of joblessness in T&T

Kamla Persad-Bissessar

In the dance: UNC political leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar is greeted by bele dancers as she arrives for the launch of her Star Team slate of candidates at Tunapuna Hindu School on Thursday night ahead of the party’s internal elections on June 26. —Photo: JERMAINE CRUICKSHANK

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar says the crowds of people that showed up to apply for cruise-ship jobs earlier this week are an indication of the dire circumstances many are facing due to unemployment.

Speaking during the campaign launch of the United National Congress (UNC) Star Team at the Tunapuna Hindu School on Thursday night, Persad-Bissessar said the country is now experiencing a “pandemic of joblessness”.

The team was launched for the party’s internal elections on June 26.

On Tuesday, hundreds of applicants for Royal Caribbean cruise line jobs turned up at the National Academy for the Performing Arts (NAPA) in Port of Spain, hoping to be selected for jobs on board.

Hundreds flocked to the Southern Academy for the Performing Arts (SAPA) on Wednesday for the second day of the recruitment drive.

Persad-Bissessar said it was disheartening to hear the accounts of some of the persons who went to seek cruise ship employment.

“Some were looking for opportunities to broaden their own experiences certainly, but many, many more were just hoping to get a chance to be able to earn an income and take care of their families. This is the reality facing thousands of families. And this is the bleak reality that this Rowley-led regime has caused,” she said.

She said unemployment is only one of the many hardships facing the citizenry at this time.

“Too many are falling victim to crime, too many are falling victim to hunger, hardship, hopelessness, the high cost of living and everywhere you turn its only despair and joblessness. We have a joblessness pandemic as well, in addition to everything else,” she added.

Desperate people

UNC deputy leader Jearlean John also noted the long lines of people who turned up for cruise-ship employment, lamenting that talented, skilful people are now becoming desperate for jobs.

“Seeing our people on the pavement, it’s a shame. It’s not only a shame, it’s a damn shame. And all they could do is to study our leader’s name. Our people are desperate and they will take anything and when they go, they might very well not come back. The best, our young people, are going,” she said.

Persad-Bissessar said the discussion surrounding her name was the PNM’s attempt to distract the population from these issues and others including the 1997 Sabga report on children’s homes and the recently released Judith Jones report on children’s homes.

She said the Police Service is yet to take any action in relation to those reports and children are still at risk at these homes. She called it a shame, a disgrace and a scandal and referred to the PNM as the “paedophile national movement”.

“I am being told that up to today, the police have not received a copy of the Justice Judith Jones report. So, no wonder the police, the higher ups, are saying they are waiting for the adults. How can you do that? Our children are with monsters and you want the very monsters to come and complain about themselves. I call again, go into those homes, remove the monsters from those homes, remove the children from those homes who are being molested and abused. We have to take them out,” she said.

Persad-Bissessar, who is seeking re-election as political leader in the party’s internal elections, announced the members of the UNC “Star Team” at the launch on Thursday night as follows:

Deputy Political Leader: David Lee

Deputy Political Leader: Dr Roodal Moonilal

Chairman: Dave Tancoo

Vice-Chairman: Khadijah Ameen

Policy and Strategy: Sean Sobers

Education Officer: Vandana Mohit

Research Officer: Saddam Hosein

Election Officer: Don Sylvester

Treasurer: Neil Gosine

Party Organiser: Ravi Ratiram

International Affairs Officer: Nicholas Morris

South Regional Co-ordinator: Shanty Boodram

Central Regional Co-ordinator: Barry Padarath

North West Regional Co-ordinator: Eli Zakour

North East Regional Co-ordinator: Anil Roberts

Tobago Regional Co-ordinator: Taharqa Obika

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Rowley: Stop the sanctions

Rowley: Stop the sanctions

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley yesterday called for the removal of sanctions against Cuba and Venezuela and for their inclusion in the Summits of the Americas. He also advocated greater support for Haiti.

It is a different perspective from that of the United States, which did not invite these countries (along with Nicaragua) to the IX Summit and has a long-standing policy of sanctions against Cuba and, more recently, against Venezuela.

Kamla: Pandemic of joblessness in T&T

Kamla: Pandemic of joblessness in T&T

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar says the crowds of people that showed up to apply for cruise-ship jobs earlier this week are an indication of the dire circumstances many are facing due to unemployment.

Speaking during the campaign launch of the United National Congress (UNC) Star Team at the Tunapuna Hindu School on Thursday night, Persad-Bissessar said the country is now experiencing a “pandemic of joblessness”.

Smiles as some clinch cruise-ship jobs

Smiles as some clinch cruise-ship jobs

Emerging all smiles from the NAPA auditorium yesterday, Cherisse Lopez, 26, who works at a clothing store in Port of Spain, said she had applied for the position of waitress on Royal Caribbean cruise line and was successful.

“When I saw the ad on social media, I quickly went and signed up and started to get the required documents in place. I have been working at the clothes store for two years, but it is time to move on and better myself. With these cruise-ship jobs, you can elevate into new positions, at a clothes store that cannot happen,” Lopez told the Express outside NAPA.

Tobago's Sylphill Home shut down

Tobago's Sylphill Home shut down

The Children’s Authority of Trinidad and Tobago has shut down the operations of the Sylphill Home in Love in Tobago by refusing to grant it a licence to operate.

Police told the Express that there have been allegations of sexual assault against children at the residence. The children were removed from the home days ago.

FOSTER FAILS

FOSTER FAILS

YOUTH Development and National Service Minister Foster Cummings has failed in his attempt to muzzle Opposition Senator Jayanti Lutchmedial from further speaking of or publishing contents of a leaked Special Branch report into allegations of corruption on his part.

Justice Nadia Kangaloo yesterday dismissed Cummings’s application for an injunction, saying based on the evidence so far, he has failed to convince the court that at this stage the utterances made by Lutchmedial and a subsequent post on her Facebook page were deserving of restraint.

Recommended for you