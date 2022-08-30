Kamla: PM has no clue on what to do other than blame me

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has no clue how to govern Trinidad and Tobago so he resorts to the usual “blame Kamla” and the United National Congress (UNC) to distract from his failed leadership, says Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar.
She was responding to the Prime Minister’s accusation that the UNC and trade unionist Ancel Roget were behind the blocking of roadways yesterday—where around 4 a.m. two dump trucks travelling north along the Sir Solomon Hochoy Highway near Claxton Bay emptied their load of dirt on both lanes in continuation of the protest by scrap iron workers over Government’s six-month ban on the export of scrap metal.
The move caused massive traffic gridlock for hours.
Via his Facebook page, the Prime Minister posted:
“So they have made their move.
Dump truckloads of sand and debris on both sides of the highway and block traffic!
What a wonderful idea of leadership from Roget and the followers including the UNC!
The marauding gangs of metal thieves threatened to, but did not complete the job of shutting down the country, so the leaders are helping them to get that done.”
Asked by the Express for comment on the Prime Minister’s statement, Persad-Bissessar said Rowley lacks leadership and is clearly out of touch with the reality of this country. “He is showing that he has no clue about what to do but blame Kamla. It is really a dangerous state of affairs for the country to be in with his lack of leadership skills. Why isn’t he coming up with even the most basic of policies, plans and programmes to govern the country? He simply does not know how to apply reason, sense and logic to anything.
Even North flood out! Imagine places that never knew flood know it now, under blight Rowley. But Rowley’s solution will be to replace buses with boats I’m sure, and blame Kamla when that doesn’t work,” she said.
Moonilal: Mindless comments
In a media release yesterday, Opposition MP and shadow National Security Minister Dr Roodal Moonilal stated that the Prime Minister’s “mindless comments” reveal a man “spinning quickly out of control while the country crumbles from appalling leadership.”
“Rowley, a one-hit wonder, reverted to his well-worn lyrics of blaming the political Opposition instead of dealing with critical and urgent national issues,” he said.
He added that Rowley “descended even further” by branding citizens as “thieves” even though they are not in a court of law.
He said Rowley’s “stale and clichéd” response to public protests not only showcases his lack of crisis management skills but also his rank incompetence in all areas of national affairs.
The Opposition, he stated, has repeatedly advised that the ban on the exportation of scrap iron is a heavy-handed and unreasonable response to a matter that should be dealt with by the Police Service and law enforcement. Clearly, the industry could have remained open while laws and regulations are drawn up, he added.
He stated that the Government has insisted on the idiotic closure of an expanding sector with increased foreign exchange-earning potential and that the decision-making process, is characteristic of an aimless administration, devoid of the capacity to properly steer the nation and resolve problems.
“It is deeply disturbing that the state of Trinidad and Tobago in its 60th anniversary of independence when there appears to be more scrap iron in the Cabinet room than at the ports. The scrap iron dealers are ready for change, the country must follow suit,” stated Moonilal. —Anna Ramdass