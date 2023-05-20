Kamla: PM must fire his ‘disgraced’ AG

Attorney General Reginald Armour, SC, must be fired, as he is an embarrassment to the legal profession and the Government, says Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar.
The former prime minister told the Express by phone yesterday that it is alarming and frightening that a sitting attorney general, in the face of a landmark ruling from the highest court of this country, would try to “spin” and dissect according to his own convenience.
The Privy Council on Thursday ruled that the Government was wrong to postpone the local government elections, and effectively extending the terms in office of incumbent councillors and aldermen by an additional year.
The civil action had been brought by activist Ravi Balgobin Maharaj.
“AG Armour appears to be not of sound mind and memory. His press conference was self-admiration and absurdity personified. He humiliated himself and the entire legal profession by adding three judges from the Trinidad and Tobago Court of Appeal to two law lords from the Privy Council, and then claimed a five-to-three victory for himself and the PNM. This was a first in the history of the Commonwealth,” Persad-Bissessar said, adding that this country’s democracy is threatened by one who should be the guardian of the public interest.
She said Armour’s exaggerated opinion of his own importance and total lack of legal acumen are dangerous to the office of the AG, confidence in the legal system and the democratic rule of law.
Persad-Bissessar said Armour chose to “interpret” the Privy Council judgment and unilaterally revised the decision that the postponement of local government elections was unlawful and illegal to now be lawful.
She added that he also sought to threaten the media, commentators and citizens that they must report the whole of the Privy Council judgment or be in contempt of court, when this is totally false.
“That comment was intended to have a chilling effect on freedom of speech and expression,” she said.
AG not an independent thinker
Persad-Bissessar said Armour’s behaviour, when faced with questions from the media, is embarrassing. Far from being erudite, he comes across as pretentious, reeking of exaggerated self-importance and ignorant. He has never been able, as AG, to withstand interrogation from the media. He engages in evasion and cuts a slippery figure when exposed by reporters. It’s really below the dignity of the office of AG,” she added.
She said this AG will once again waste taxpayers’ money and seek more advice on this matter from “PNM senior counsel”—the same “eat a food grovellers of $1.2 billion dollars in legal fees from this Government”.
She said what is worrying is that this AG is perhaps the first in this country’s history who cannot independently think for himself to advise the prime minister and the Cabinet and always runs to senior counsel at a cost.
However, she noted when Armour makes any comments on his own, they embarrass his office.
Persad-Bissessar said instead of calling the local government election, Armour and the government are seeking advice to bring bills to Parliament to: (a) validate the actions taken since the date the local government elections were due; and (b) to extend the time for calling the date of new local government elections.
Reiterating her plea for the local government elections to be called, she said: “I again call on Rowley to accept that his Government has committed an unlawful and illegal act by postponing the local government elections, and he must now do the right thing for the population.
“He must fire his disgraced and dishonourable AG Armour and name the date of the local government elections now!”
—Anna Ramdass