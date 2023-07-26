Kamla: Police must probe ‘ten-days’ tape

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar has called on police once again to investigate alleged corrupt election campaigning practices after an audio clip was played of what she said was a People’s National Movement (PNM) candidate allegedly informing a caller to visit a PNM campaign office and enlist for a “ten-days” job.
Persad-Bissessar repeated her call for the police to probe State funds being used by the PNM to “bribe” voters in the election.
The audio clip was played during Persad-Bissessar’s speech at a United National Congress (UNC) meeting at the Centre of Excellence, Macoya, on Monday.
“There is an audio clip where a person made a phone call to one of the candidates, and this is a real clip, made a phone call about getting a ten-days job,” said Persad-Bissessar.
In the clip, the caller who identified herself as “Sita from Chickland” called a man named “Mikey” and enquired about a ten-days job— which is usually associated with employment under the CEPEP and URP programmes.
During the conversation, “Mikey” tells “Sita” to visit the PNM campaign office and put her name down on the list, and walk with her identification and electricity bill.
When “Sita” enquired when she will get the job, “Mikey” said that she should rush and enlist her name as a “list” would be sent on that same day by noon.
Persad-Bissessar said the police must investigate this because it is a criminal offence.
“When you listen carefully to the phone conversation, it is not about information; the man say bring your papers, we putting your name up and we sending it for the ten days,” she said.
“I am calling on the TTPS to immediately investigate this political corruption bribing people to get votes...we call on you to investigate this, this is pure corruption,” she added.
Be vigilant
The former prime minister said that ministry officials who have the authority to sign off on items such as grants and ten-days are engaging in misconduct in public office, which is a criminal offence.
“The PNM candidates who are advertising these services and getting the services for people, they are guilty of aiding and abetting in the crime of misconduct in public office,” she added.
Persad-Bissessar noted the Monday Express page one report, “False Promises”, where she called for a police probe into two PNM candidates—Cocal/Mafeking candidate Imran Ali and Mayaro North candidate Ryan “Fry” Stuart—posting flyers offering State assistance to voters via food cards, grants, etc.
In that report, Social Development Minister Donna Cox said there are rigorous checks for social assistance applications by the ministry and the candidates may have been offering information to people about the programmes as they do not have the power to give out grants.
Said Persad-Bissessar: “When I read the article in the Express today (Monday), the explanation of the Minister for Social Development for grants, she said, ‘No, no, those things were just to educate people. Just to inform them.’ You hear lie! That is lie! They are using it.”
She urged people to be vigilant and use their phones to take photographs.
On Monday, Government Minister Camille Robinson-Regis told the Express that the PNM does not buy votes and is not using State resources in its campaign.
Ali had also told the Express that he was assisting people with applications to obtain the grants.
The following is a transcript of the audio of the phone call between “Sita from Chickland” and “Mikey”, which was played at the UNC meeting:
Sita: Hello, good morning.
Mikey: Good morning.
Sita: Is this Mr Mikey?
Mikey: Yeah.
Sita: Someone gave me this number to contact you concerning the ten-days.
Mikey: Who is this?
Sita: Sorry?
Mikey: Who is this?
Sita: Sita. Sita from Chickland.
Mikey: Alright, here what you have to do, right? You have to get your ID card and photocopy your ID card and a light bill.
Sita: Okay, which office I will be going to?
Mikey: The PNM office in ahem (muffled) Solo. The campaign office, I mean.
Sita: The campaign office?
Mikey: Yeah. That is next to (muffled) between Solo.
Sita: The PNM campaign office?
Mikey: Yeah.
Sita: I going to meet anybody in particular there or I just going and putting down my name there?
Mikey: No, you coming with your ID card and a light bill.
Sita: How soon I will be able to get through?
Mikey: Well come now and put it down ’cause the list have to go up today, by today the list have to go up.
Sita: Ok then, no problem.
Mikey: So the earlier you come before the hour 12 that list have to go up.
Sita: Ok then, no problem, thank you.