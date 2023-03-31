...Kamla promises modern school if elected

Kamla Persad-Bissessar

MORUGA ARRIVAL: Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar greets a Baptist elder upon her arrival at the Spiritual Shouter Baptist Liberation Day celebrations in Moruga/Tableland yesterday.

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar has promised to build a modern secondary school for the Spiritual Shouter Baptists once the United National Congress (UNC) becomes the next Government.

“The new Spiritual Baptist Shouter High School will benefit from this revolution in education as will all the secondary schools in our nation,” she said yesterday at Spiritual Shouter Baptist Liberation Day celebrations in Moruga/Tableland.

“The greatest gift we can give to the young ones in the Baptist community is that of a good education. That is the only way to continue the upliftment of the faith,” Persad-Bissessar said.

For years, Shouter Baptist Archbishop Barbara Gray-Burke has been lobbying for the Spiritual Shouter Baptist’s first ever secondary school.

Just yesterday, she vowed not to rest until this happens.

Addressing Shouter Baptists, Persad-Bissessar said the Spiritual Shouter Baptist community had always inspired the UNC.

Afforded opportunity

She said among the party’s accomplishments for the faith was the declaration of Spiritual Shouter Baptist Liberation Day as a public holiday in 1996, as well as construction and the opening of the St Barbara’s Spiritual Shouter Baptist Primary School and Shouter Baptist early childhood care and education (ECCE) centre in Maloney.

Persad-Bissessar said education was something very important to her and the UNC she leads.

“When we form the next government, we will continue our push to ensure all children of all ages, and indeed older persons who wish to continue learning are afforded the opportunities to do so,” she said.

She said the UNC’s plans for education and young people included amending curricula to include new subjects, particularly in ICTs, including coding and other digital skills.

“My government will focus on outfitting schools with the infrastructure needed to better prepare our students. Smart classrooms are required today to equip our pupils for the jobs they will qualify for tomorrow,” she said.

She said the Government she led understood the importance of moving with the times, and this was why it implemented the laptop programme for every child.

“Not only will I bring back the laptop at the secondary school, my government will also ensure every primary school child has a tablet,” Persad-Bissessar pledged.

She highlighted that in some schools there were smart boards that changed the way in which teaching occurred - moving from chalk and talk to an interactive tech experience.

“This experience must be made available to all God’s children. This is my pledge to you. We will invest in the children of the Spiritual Shouter Baptist community,” the Opposition Leader said.

Persad-Bissessar also assured that under a UNC Government, a cathedral for the Shouter Baptists will be built.

“Ten million dollars was promised in 2020 for the cathedral. I have not seen the money allocated in the subsequent budget documents. But we will get this cathedral built,” she said.

