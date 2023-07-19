Kamla rips up amendments: We will not support it!

The Opposition will be present in Parliament today to raise loud objection to the Government’s move to put the “final nail in the coffin” and bury the procurement legislation, says Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar.
The former prime minister ripped to pieces the proposed amendments contained in The Public Procurement and Public Disposal of Property (Amendment and Validation) Bill as she called on the Police Commissioner and Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) to probe Finance Minister Colm Imbert and Attorney General Reginald Armour for failing to bring two orders issued by Imbert to the Parliament for approval.
“We will say more in Parliament on Wednesday, but I will tell you, your UNC members in Parliament will not support this killing, butchering, massacring of the procurement law. We will not support it!” Persad-Bissessar said at a United National Congress (UNC) meeting on Monday, at the JRD Mohammed Convention Centre, Princes Town.
The bill will, among other things, validate the actions taken by Finance Minister Colm Imbert when he issued two exemption orders allowing the procurement of goods and services for the Judiciary and for the State, in respect of visits by foreign dignitaries and heads, without bringing the matter for approval by Parliament.
Persad-Bissessar questioned whether the ministers committed a criminal offence by not bringing the orders to the Parliament previously for approval, and pointed out that the procurement act speaks to this:
“A person who (b) directly or indirectly influences in any manner or attempts to influence in any manner any procurement proceedings in order to obtain an unfair advantage in the award of a procurement contract commits an offence and is liable to a fine of five million dollars and imprisonment for ten years”.
Confession of guilt
Persad-Bissessar questioned whether Imbert, by illegally and unconstitutionally bypassing Parliament, is guilty of influencing procurement proceedings.
She said contracts have been given out illegally under these orders to the Government’s “friends, family and financiers”, which is a “blatant criminal offence”.
Persad-Bissessar said Imbert was quick to throw the AG under the bus by saying he acted on legal advice from the AG.
“Armour would be equally guilty of misconduct in public office and aiding and abetting a criminal offence if, as Imbert claims, he advised him to break the law,” she said.
She said the AG’s Office’s response to her pre-action protocol letter challenging Imbert’s legal notices was a “confession of guilt”.
Government, she said, must tell the Parliament how much was spent on the Caricom meeting and who are the contractors who benefited, adding that it was “troubling” that they are now seeking to remove parliamentary oversight over exemption orders.
“They are not watering down (the procurement act). What they are coming to do on Wednesday is to put the last nail in the coffin of the Public Procurement law and bury the law,” she said.
She said when this is done, Government is saying they can exempt any service, any goods without parliamentary oversight because they will be removing the affirmative resolution provision.
“He (Imbert) is being given a blank cheque,” she said.
She noted that Rowley had justified the move, saying it takes two months before anything can be procured.
“Prime Minister, that is why there was this emergency measure to come to Parliament with an affirmative resolution if something came up that was not planned or prepared for,” she said.
She said the same way the Government is coming to validate “illegal orders”, they could have taken one day and come to the Parliament and obtained approval after explaining what the money is for and why was it necessary to get an exemption order.
She said every contract now will be broken up into $1 million packages so they will not fall under the procurement law.