Kamla: Rowley boasts while virus plaguing T&T

As the country recorded its highest number of Covid-19 deaths yesterday, Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar slammed Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley for boasting that two field hospitals from the United States set up in Couva were the result of talks last year.
In a statement yesterday, Persad-Bissessar said, “Day after day our nation records heart-breaking statistics, which could have been prevented if there was an effective Government in place.”
She said, “Now, when all the institutions and medical staff are under pressure and this deadly virus is plaguing our population, resulting in a worrying mortality rate, the Prime Minister’s main concern is to bully and beat his chest to gloat that the two field hospitals that were donated by the United States Government are the result of an agreement made dating back to last year.”
She said, “Okay, Prime Minister. Do you feel better? Can you now please take action and protect our citizens?”
Persad-Bissessar argued that the suggestion of mobile hospital units “was made on Monday and a couple of days later, we saw the field hospitals being rolled out. Again, thank you to the United States Government for giving this to the people of Trinidad and Tobago.”
Persad-Bissessar asked the Prime Minister to answer several questions related to Covid-19 issues, “seeing that Dr Rowley can turn to social media to swiftly sulk and boast”.
She had several questions for Rowley to answer, including:
• What are the ICU and HDU capacity and capability?
• Why is the mortality rate at record highs?
• Are the deaths mostly persons who did not survive ICU?
• What percentage of new cases are the result of the Brazilian P1 variant? Do we have a strategy to specifically deal with this?
• How many Covid cases have died at their homes without hospital care?
• How many doctors and nurses are assigned to look after these critical cases in the hospitals?
• Is it true there are woeful resources resulting in a lack of proper and stringent monitoring care to look after critical patients?
• Do we have enough medicines to look after the sick?
• Given the high rate of infection, what’s the backup plan to expand bed space and the Covid front-line team?
• What policy is there to ensure that persons who are tested swiftly get back their results?
• What monitoring mechanisms are there to ensure the health of positive persons in home quarantine?
• Are persons in home quarantine being tracked to ensure asymptomatic cases are not moving about spreading the virus?
“Before the Prime Minister can accuse anyone of being shameless and disrespectful, he ought to take a very hard and long look in the mirror,” Persad-Bissessar said.
“He is a failed leader with no plan while our nation suffers. In the absence of proper leadership, I urge the population to please safeguard themselves, get vaccinated, avoid movement, follow the worldwide protocol of social distancing, mask wearing, and get tested if you experience any symptoms whatsoever.”