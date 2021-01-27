Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar’s bomb failed to explode because it was neutralised by the Government before it could detonate.
Piloting the motion of no confidence in Minister of National Security Stuart Young in the House of Representatives yesterday, at the Red House, Port of Spain, Persad-Bissessar sought to accuse the Government of “discrimination and inequality of treatment” in the way it treated people seeking to leave and enter the country under the border management and quarantine process.
She said the Government had said it could not allow nationals to come home and go to home quarantine, which was a suggestion.
“Madam Speaker, I have here a letter dated January 22, 2021, to the Chief Immigration Officer, on the letterhead of the Ministry of National Security. ‘Dear Mrs Gandhi Andrews, exemption to departure and re-enter the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago on January 25 and 27, 2021. The Minister of National Security has granted an exemption to the current travel restrictions to allow 17 persons to depart the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago on January 25, via CAL flight to Guyana.
“The passengers will return to the country on January 27, that is, today...and it lists 17 persons who have been granted exemption to leave and exemption to return. But what is striking is that this letter from the permanent secretary of the Ministry of National Security, on behalf of the minister, states further, ‘Therefore they would be allowed to proceed to their places of residence’.”
“What!?” UNC MPs chorused.
“Their places of residence, via a Kalloo vehicle with registration number—I will not give the number—driven by a Mr (name not provided by the Opposition Leader)...to under a period of quarantine.
“Why are we allowing these persons to home quarantine?” the Opposition Leader asked.
Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi immediately rose on Standing Order 48(1) to ask clarification on “whether those are diplomats under the Vienna Convention”.
Persad-Bissessar said: “They are persons working in an embassy. But you know the Covid-19 virus doesn’t discriminate against (between) nationals and diplomats,” she said, to desk-thumping.
“Therefore, I am saying that you don’t allow nationals to go home for quarantine, but you (the Government) doing it for non-nationals,” she said. “What you have against citizens of this country that you would do this discriminatory thing?”
The Opposition Leader said she had no problem with who gets to come and go and was happy for persons such as the Prime Minister’s daughter, the Attorney General’s son, MP for Princes Town Barry Padarath and MP for Cumuto/Manzanilla Rai Ragbir.
“I am happy for those who were allowed to go and come back, for those who were granted exemption, but what about the thousands of other persons who have been left stranded?” she asked.
‘Desperation’
Young, the Attorney General and the Prime Minister all responded to this charge, saying the 17 people were diplomats under the Vienna Convention.
“It shows that the Opposition Leader does not understand the Vienna Convention,” Young thundered.
The Attorney General said the Parliament was regaled by the “big bomb-dropping of the Opposition Leader misleading the people of Trinidad and Tobago”.
Saying the Privileges and Immunities Diplomatic Act provided for freedom of movement for diplomats, the Attorney General said there can be “no greater savagery in diplomatic relations” than to impose State quarantine conditions on diplomats.
The Opposition Leader however sought to reignite the issue late yesterday when she issued a release saying the Government’s argument was “weak” since the country was told that international observers were unable to monitor the August 2020 general election due to the country’s quarantine requirements.
“Why did this privilege not apply then?” she asked.
But the Attorney General said the issues involving the observer mission had to do with affordability and convenience.
He said it involved financial constraints in one instance (the Commonwealth) and the inability to get a large enough team in another instance (Caricom).
The Attorney General said the Opposition Leader attempted to drop a bomb “but was caught out”. “Now caught in a deep sense of embarrassment, she is scraping to find a justification for her faux pas.”
The AG stressed the diplomats coming here have to quarantine for 14 days, but they are just not doing it in State facilities but in their homes.
He said the Opposition Leader’s release was the result of desperation on her part.
Last evening, the motion was defeated 20 against, 18 for, and Persad-Bissessar was not present to wind up debate or to vote on her own motion.