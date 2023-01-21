KAMLA’S SHAME

Christine Carla Kangaloo yesterday convincingly won the election to become President of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, securing 66 per cent of the vote.
Kangaloo, who will be sworn in as President on March 19 to serve a term of five years, was the People’s National Movement (PNM) nominee. She received 48 votes against 22 votes for the UNC nominee Israel Rajah Khan, SC.
The shocker at yesterday’s meeting of the Electoral College was the fact that Khan failed to get all of the UNC votes, because three of its members declined to toe the party line. The UNC had a total of 25 electors in the College- 19 from the House of Representatives, and six from the Senate for a total of 25 members.
However, it appeared that three UNC members presented spoiled ballots or, even more embarrassing for the Opposition Leader, the three UNC members voted for Kangaloo, if one assumes that the spoiled ballots came from the Independents elsewhere. The ballots appeared to be deliberately spoiled. Two ballot papers were blank and one had Xs stamped all over it, leading the Clerk to declare them as rejected ballots.
Towards the end of the counting of the vote at the Red House, Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar looked visibly shocked when she realised what had happened — that three of her MPs had broken ranks. The atmosphere in the Chamber changed when the Clerk announced the final count and a heaviness seemed to descend upon the Opposition bench, while the PNM bench in contrast appeared contented and somewhat smug.
David Lee, Rodney Charles and David Nakhid all appeared glum. Yesterday’s situation was reminiscent of the 1997 election for President, when two PNM MPs did not vote for the PNM candidate.
Smooth process
The voting process went smoothly as the 73 members of the Electoral College cast their ballots in secret. By 3.30 p.m. Kangaloo had crossed the victory threshold of 37 votes and by the end of the process it became clear that she had secured the support of the 39 PNM voting members (23 members from the House and 16 from the Senate) and nine additional votes, which presumably came from the nine Independent senators.
At 4 p.m. the Speaker of the House, in her capacity as chairman of the Electoral College, declared that Christine Carla Kangaloo had obtained the greater number of the votes cast and as such is elected President of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, which brought desk-thumping from the government bench and some Independent Senators.
Before the meeting began there were demonstrations on the pavement opposite the Red House by UNC supporters, including occasional temporary senator, Marsha Walker, who stood in the rain chanting “No to Kangaloo” and “Rowley must go”. In fact when Persad-Bissessar arrived she was mobbed by the crowd as she got out of her car, causing a blockage in the road. But when the dust had settled, it became evident that the UNC electors inside the College were not as united in their position as the supporters outside.
When the Speaker invited her to give remarks on the election of Kangaloo, the Opposition Leader did not congratulate Kangaloo and instead stated that she “joined with her colleagues in taking note of the electoral process...And I serve notice that the Opposition would hold that office to scrutiny in the best interest of the people of Trinidad and Tobago”..
PM: Kangaloo a
distinguished daughter
Speaking in support of Kangaloo’s nomination, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley said it gave him pleasure to stand and acknowledge on behalf of all that this country’s written Constitution has functioned and that the election of a Head of State had been smoothly and dutifully done. He said public service was honourable and it was in that vein that he congratulated the two citizens who put their names forward to be considered for the post of President of the Republic.
He said it was an electoral process and the country could be proud, not knowing a better way to do it. “This Chamber by clear majority has chosen a distinguished daughter of Trinidad and Tobago,” he said.
The Prime Minister said he wanted to ask all citizens to acknowledge this plus on the country’s score card because there were many countries which are bigger, taller and wider than this country which have great difficulty in being able to carry out such a process. “On behalf of all of us, people of Trinidad and Tobago, who have just elected a president as our head of state, let us go forward thinking positively, whatever religion, race, colour, creed, class or geographical location, accept what has been bequeath to us, the provisions and protections of our Constitution, going outward and upward with boundless faith in our destiny. I would like to congratulate Ms Christine Carla Kangaloo and to thank her family for presenting her to the nation to provide the service that she would service,” the Prime Minister stated.
He said he was not one of those politicians who believed once the word politician could be ascribed to someone that it was demeaning. “I think it is honourable and today this House has conducted itself honourably and may the President serve all of us, without fear or favour, without malice or ill-will, for the benefit of all the people of Trinidad and Tobago,” the Prime Minister said.
PM: Kangaloo has utmost integrity
The Prime Minister noted that Kangaloo had acted as President of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago on no fewer than 33 occasions. “Ms Kangaloo’s career was solely about national service to which she committed herself unreservedly with dedication, humility and the utmost integrity,” he said.
Noting that Kangaloo, a former St Joseph Convent, San Fernando student qualified with honours in law from The UWI, the Prime Minister said Kangaloo took a hiatus from public life and between 2012 and 2013 and devoted herself to the care and support of her brother Wendell, a senior Judge of the Court of Appeal who sustained severe and debilitating injuries as a result of a vehicular accident. He died in July 2013.
He said Kangaloo, a former Minister of Legal Affairs, oversaw the Ministry’s free birth certificate programme which captured the Prime Minister’s Award for Innovation in 2005. She also oversaw the “Mail in Mail Out” service of the Legal Aid and Advisory “Here to Help” campaign, he said.
The Prime Minister said Kangaloo, who also served as Assistant Registrar of the Supreme Court, exercised quasi-judicial functions in addition to having to discharge administrative responsibilities, which included the oversight of the construction of the Supreme Court Building in San Fernando. He said then Chief Justice Clinton Bernard in his address to the ceremonial opening of the 1993/94 Law Term identified Kangaloo as being among those whose contribution resulted in the construction of what he described as “a Supreme Court building, befitting the Majesty of the Law and the people of the South...in improve and ensure the business and proper functioning of the administration of justice in this part of the land”.
Said the PM: “It is with a sense of great pride that as Member for Diego Martin West and along with all other members who signed or endorsed her nomination, that as Prime Minister I present Ms Christine Carla Kangaloo as a most worthy candidate”.
Richards: Kangaloo displayed dignity
Coordinator of the Independent bench Paul Richards said it was a distinct honour to bring congratulations to Kangaloo on behalf of the Independent bench on her elevation to President-elect. He pointed to her display of “dignity, respect, temperance, patience and compassion” during her tenure as President of the Senate, saying the attributes would be brought to bear in her service as Head of State. He wished her all the best for a successful tenure as President of the Republic of T&T. He also conveyed the Bench’s deepest appreciation, gratitude and thanks to President Paula-Mae Weekes for her service and sacrifice to the people of T&T and wished her and the family all the best for peace, safety, prosperity and happiness in the future.
Kamla: Khan is no yes-man
Earlier in the session, before the vote took place, Persad-Bissessar and the Prime Minister, as the proposers of the two candidates, were given the opportunity to speak in their favour. In speaking about the merits of Khan, the Opposition Leader said history would not absolve those who didn’t vote for him. “He is not a ‘yes, Mr Prime Minister’ person,” she said. She added that he would be “fair and fearless, fiercely independent and strong-willed”. “I call on members of this Electoral College to place country before party, to place people before politics and to place the Constitution before personal agenda as we aim to preserve the sacred independence of the office of President. My dear colleagues, I urge you to make the sagacious decision and cast your vote in favour of Israel Rajah Khan”.
Persad-Bissessar added: “He is well known as a fiercely independent person not only amongst his peers in the legal profession, but throughout the entire country...It is our view that he would offer credibility, integrity and loyal service to the people of our Republic through the office of the President. Given the significant issues facing our nation and given the need to move forward as a united nation, Mr Israel Rajah Khan is the best person to serve as President of the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago”.
She also described Khan as a devoted family man, who for 43 years had devoted his law practice to defending the constitutional rights and freedoms of all citizens and had distinguished himself as the most decorated advocate at the Criminal Bar of T&T.