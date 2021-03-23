Kamla: Shocking move by Govt

A LEGAL threat has been issued to ­Cabinet by attorneys representing the Sanatan Dharma Maha Sabha (SDMS) over a cut in the number of national scholarships and the implementation of the new bursary system.

The threat was issued yesterday in a pre-action protocol letter from a team of ­attorneys led by senior counsel Ramesh Lawrence Maharaj.

The attorneys are claiming the new system for pupils obtaining scholarships was unclear and left them in the dark as to ­exactly what criteria they should focus on.

The letter issued by attorney Rhea Khan said the new system gave no guidance on how a pupil could qualify.