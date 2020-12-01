Kamla slams 'elitist' Vasant

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar has criticised the racial composition of the slate of her opponent Vasant Bharath and questioned how would he be able to take the United National Congress (UNC) into government with a team that looks like him.
Speaking at a virtual meeting on Monday, Persad-Bissessar said Bharath’s team is boasting about campaigning along the East-West Corridor and winning the next general election and asked: “How? With 17 people looking like Vasant? They sure to fail,” adding that they also do not have one person from the corridor on their team.
She called on UNC members to look at the composition of Bharath’s team of 17 candidates who will be contesting the UNC internal election on December 6.
“Out of 1.4 million people in this country, they couldn’t find one looking like Sean Sobers. They could not find one looking like Jearlean John, not one. Seventeen positions and you couldn’t find one for diversity looking like Clifton de Coteau, not one.... Doesn’t that tell you something about them?” she said.
“They are campaigning about taking the party back, so who they want to take it back from?...They want to take it back from Jearlean and de Coteau and Sean and Michelle (Benjamin) and others. They want to take it back from Anita and Khadijah?” she said as she added more names to emphasise the youth and diversity of the UNC at present.
Persad-Bissessar said for the last ten years she has done more than any other leader of any Indo-based party to diversify and make the UNC a national party.
Pointing out that there are some in the party who use a mantra “we’ve come too far to turn black now”, Persad-Bissessar said this is not her belief and she believes in an all-inclusive national party where every creed and race has a home.
“We cannot win government if we remain rooted in the Indo base. We must be a national party with the diversity of a national party and that’s what I am doing, that’s how I am building our great party,” she said.
‘Knife and fork elites
She said Bharath and his team believe the UNC is a still the “cane cutter” and “rice field” party.
Persad-Bissessar said while the UNC is proud of its history and past it is no longer a party of cane cutters because its members are in every sphere of national life through education.
She said Bharath’s team believes UNC members are to be found in the cane fields and the markets.
Persad-Bissessar said her team consists of grassroot UNC supporters and not the “knife and fork elites” found on Bharath’s slate.
“I knew there would be backlash from the entitled elitists, that’s what they are, elitists, when I chose to replace some of them with qualified children from the rank and file of the UNC,” she said.
“Each time our party would bypass these children of the rank and file of the UNC and pick up the elitist. You had to be of a certain class and caste and knife and fork and so on. Dave Tancoo is the son of a taxi-driver and I’m proud of him,” she added.
Sick and tired of traitors
Persad-Bissessar said no other leader had the love and courage she has to promote children from the rank and file of the party.
“There are some people who believe it is their right, their birthright to inherit. Because you are the daughter of an MP or a leader, you believe you must inherit. Because you are the son of a DLP MP? Your uncle was a DLP MP and you’re named Bharath, you think you are entitled,” she said.
Persad-Bissessar also said that her opponents were calling UNC members and falsely telling them she was ill.
“They are calling constituents in Tabaquite and telling them Kamla is not well, she’s sick. Yes, I am sick,I am sick and tired and fed up of these traitors and hypocrites in our party,” she fired back.
She further slammed Bharath as being disloyal as she noted his comments that UNC members should resist a culture of Indian loyalty.
Persad-Bissessar said Bharath is not loyal to the UNC and that is why he campaigned with PNM candidate for Moruga/Tableland Winston “Gypsy” Peters in the general election.
Photos were showed on a monitor of Bharath and Peters on the campaign trail.
Persad-Bissessar said she will not lead the UNC forever and one day she will leave but she wants to ensure there is succession planning.
“But that day is not today, I am not giving up, I will fight for you, I will not step aside. Sorry, fellas, you thought you will have an easy passage and an easy pathway that I will just sit down and cry,” she said.