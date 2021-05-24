Kamla slams Govt ‘bungling'

What is your plan to lead Trinidad and Tobago out of the Covid-19 pandemic?
This was the question Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar repeatedly asked Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley yesterday.
Persad-Bissessar was speaking in Parliament on the debate of the motion moved by Rowley that the House take note of the Statement by the President under section 9(1) of the Constitution setting out the specific grounds on which the decision to declare the existence of a state of public emergency was based.
The former prime minister urged the Government to work with the private sector to procure vaccines for this country.
She said Rowley missed a “golden opportunity” to procure Pfizer vaccines with the help of ANSA McAL earlier this year which could have seen children returning to school as this vaccine is approved for children.
Persad-Bissessar said ANSA McAL did not want a tax break but had requested a tax write-off for the money they would have been expended for 350,000 Pfizer vaccines.
“I’m respectfully suggesting that we should work with the private sector to pursue getting vaccines, that is the real answer, the only answer, until we get this lockdown and any lockdown is not going to make a difference,” she said.
Persad-Bissessar also questioned whether an agreement to buy vaccines from China was still on the table as she noted 100,000 Sinopharm vaccines were gifted and Government had indicated that more will be bought.
She said Trinidad and Tobago is the laughing stock of the Caribbean because of its poor management of the Covid-19 virus.
She pointed out that other islands have their borders open and are winning the Covid fight through testing and vaccination whilst T&T with closed borders is facing a high infection and death rate.
Persad-Bissessar blamed Rowley for T&T’s Covid surge and continued lockdown who she said came to the Parliament yesterday with no plan to beat Covid and no justification for stripping people of their rights.
T&T gasping for breath
The former prime minister said the Opposition does not object to a state of emergency (SoE) but it objects to the Prime Minister presenting to date absolutely no coherent, realistic economic or health plan to take the country out of the pandemic.
“Tell us what you intend to do apart from locking down the country. Under this PNM, Trinidad and Tobago is a nation gasping for breath, as it slips we slip into a deadly coma based on their deadly policies,” she said as she questioned where is the scientific data of the effectiveness of lockdowns.
“Whilst we are locking down Trinidad and Tobago, in England over 21,000 people were attending a football match,” she said.
Persad-Bissessar also knocked the Government for the porous borders and the entry of the Brazilian variant as she warned that the Indian variant is now present in Brazil and threatens to enter T&T if the borders continue to remain unchecked.
She said Rowley “bungled” every step along the way in the fight against Covid-19.
“How did we go from Oxford Number one last year 2020 to now a lockdown and a state of emergency?” she said.
She reiterated that vaccination is key as she questioned Rowley’s complaint of the inability to get vaccines when other islands have successfully gotten.
“How come Barbados got? How come they have vaccinated more of their population than we have? How come all these small islands around us, they don’t have our per capita income, they don’t have our GDP,” she said.
Persad-Bissessar further chastised the Prime Minister for inviting people to Tobago during Easter, noting that Transport Minister Rohan Sinanan had said over 50,000 people travelled to Tobago.
She also questioned why Chief Medical Officer Dr Roshan Parasram’s warning of a Covid spike in March was not heeded.
Persad-Bissessar asked what is the balance to save lives from the virus but also to save the livelihoods of the people from the lockdown as she noted businesses are shut down.
Pointing out that Rowley regularly quotes former Cuban president Fidel Castro who said history will absolve him, Persad-Bissessar said, “Far from absolving you, history will condemn you to eternity for this virus and the effects on the people of Trinidad and Tobago.”