Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar has lambasted Government ministers for not being truthful.
Speaking at a public meeting on Thursday, she chided National Security Minister Stuart Young and Housing Minister Pennelope Beckles for recent statements they made.
Persad-Bissessar noted that Young had said that the Damen engineers were afraid to fly to Trinidad because of Covid.
“Stuart Young had told us in the Parliament Friday that he will get in touch with the Netherlands Embassy and see to get the engineers to come down. That embassy has now said that one of the engineers has been here since October and another one came in November,” she said.
She said the only person responsible for granting exemptions is Young.
“So is he signing exemptions and he doesn’t know who these people are? Is it the same thing when Delcy (Venezuelan VP Rodriguez) came in they didn’t even know who the people were?” she asked.
“Stuart Young, are you signing exemptions or do you have a clone or a robot signing the exemptions?” she asked.
She said she is fearful of what is going on with exemptions.
“He knew, he ought to have known as the lawyers say that these people, that engineers came because he would have had to approve them,” she said.
Persad-Bissessar said Young must resign for his comments to the Parliament on a matter of national security which was not true as the engineers came to Trinidad.
Persad-Bissessar also noted that Beckles, the former Trinidad and Tobago United Nations ambassador, got an exemption to leave Trinidad to return to New York to settle outstanding matters related to ongoing costs with respect to her former position.
She said Beckles’ comments contradicted those made by Foreign Affairs Minister Amery Browne.
“When the newspaper asked her whether she had been alerted or spoken to by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs she said no but the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said yes they alerted her that there were certain things going on and she was now a minister of Government,” she said, adding that Beckles was red-flagged that ongoing costs needed to be wrapped up.
“Who is speaking the truth, the Foreign Affairs Ministry or Penny Beckles?” she asked.
She noted that Beckles said the only person she spoke to was the Prime Minister yet Foreign Affairs Minister Dr Amery Browne said the ministry alerted her.
Persad-Bissessar further indicated that the Opposition will not be supporting the watered-down procurement legislation as she reiterated concerns that sitting Cabinet ministers such as Young and Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi have recused themselves from Cabinet decisions involving financing and medical, etc,—areas which the watered-down procurement legislation proposes to exclude.