Kamla: Stand up for democracy

The United National Congress (UNC) is prepared to go all the way to the Privy Council to challenge the postponement of local government elections, says Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar.
The party is seeking an interim injunction from the High Court restraining councillors and aldermen from holding office beyond December 3, until the hearing of its application challenging the decision to postpone the local government elections.
December 3 is the constitutional date for the expiration of the term of office under the Municipal Corporations Act. The Cabinet took a decision to proclaim certain sections of the Local Government Reform Act, including a section which amends the Municipal Corporation Act by replacing triennial terms with quadrennial terms of office for councillors and aldermen. The UNC challenged this decision via an application to the court. But this matter has been fixed for hearing on January 9 and 10 next year, a date which the party deems to be too late, given the fact that it would allow for the initiation of the period of extension to the life of local government representatives.
The party therefore filed a second application, seeking an interim injunction and interim relief.
Addressing the issue at the UNC’s Monday Night Forum, Persad-Bissessar said she was seeing the “perversion of the course of justice in a different way”.
Stating that the UNC had approached the High Court to challenge the postponement of the local government elections, she said the courts had set “some very strange dates, saying that it would hear the matter next year, in January.”
“You can’t fix (schedule) this for January next year because then it would become otiose (redundant, academic, waste of time). So you have to go and deal with the calling of these elections. Whichever way it goes we have to stand up for democracy and the rule of law. So we have applied for interim relief under Section 18 of the Judicial Review Act and order that this application matter be deemed fit for urgency and expeditory hearing,” the Opposition Leader stated.
“Some of our lawyers, Anand Ramlogan (SC) and others filed today (Monday), another matter against the Government...seeking an injunction to prevent (local government) officers from continuing to act as councillors and aldermen after December 3 because their terms of office expire after 3rd December,” she said. She said the UNC would take the matter all the way to the Privy Council, if it does not win at the High Court and the Court of Appeal.
Persad-Bissessar said she wanted to advise UNC Councillors “not to panic. You will have your chance again (to serve) but we must always abide by the rule of law,” she said.
The application
According to the application, filed by Ramlogan’s Freedom Chambers on behalf of activist Ravi Balgobin Maharaj, an interim declaration is being sought from the court that all offices of Councillors and Aldermen to which persons were elected by virtue of the local government elections held on December 2, 2019 are vacant from December 2022, pending the determination of this claim. The applicant is also seeking to have case management directions ordered by the court on November 18 be varied to ensure that the court delivers its ruling on or before the December 3, 2022.
The Application stated that the term of office of the councillors and aldermen elected on December 2, 2019 was governed by the law as it stood on that date. “Any law which intended to retrospectively increase the term of these offices by an additional year must have been done in clear and express terms and Parliament must have been aware that this is the effect of the law it was passing. The 2022 Act did not evince its clear and express intention to have retrospective effect...The Government’s promotion of the 2022 Act during the debates in the Parliament similarly did not evince any such position,” it said.
The application contended that it was never the policy, purport and intent of the 2022 Act to retrospectively extend the term for existing Councillors and Aldermen. It was always the intent of the 2022 Act to provide for a package of general reform of the Local Government regime prospectively, which included increasing the term limits of future Councillors and Aldermen to four years.
The Application states that there is a real risk that, from December 4, 2022:
1) councillors and aldermen would be acting without lawful authority and in excess of their jurisdiction;
2) the salaries, benefits and emoluments of the Councillors and Aldermen will continue to be paid by the taxpayers out of public funds to persons who are holding office illegally;
3) the purported decisions, and /or exercise of powers by the Councillors and Aldermen beyond December 3, 2022, would be unlawful and illegal.
Certificate of urgency
The Certificate of Urgency noted that since the oral submissions were scheduled for January 9 and 10 next year at 1 p.m, a certificate of urgency setting out in detail the grounds in support of the claim being heard expeditiously and urgently and that the claim must be determined on or before December 3, 2022, had been filed. “Should the Court not agree with the Applicant’s position, the Applicant further contends in the alternative that it is vital that this claim be heard and determined (by the appellate courts as well if necessary) well in advance of the outer time limit for the holding of elections, i.e March 4, 2023.
March 2023 was the outer limit for the holding of local government elections under the Municipal Corporation Act, prior to the amendment set out in the Local Government Reform Act.