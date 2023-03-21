“LET none presume to wear an undeserved dignity.”
Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar yesterday quoted from William Shakespeare’s “The Merchant of Venice” in response to why she did not attend the inauguration ceremony of President Christine Kangaloo.
The words are from the character, the prince of Arragon, who said people should not try to win something without merit.
The former prime minister was absent from the inauguration ceremony which took place at the Grand Stand of the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain.
None of the 19 elected UNC members from the House of Representatives or the six UNC Senators were present.
However, Persad-Bissessar and her husband Dr Gregory Bissessar were acknowledged as Kangaloo and others observed the protocols in their speeches.
The Opposition had rejected Kangaloo for President as Persad-Bissessar said, in January this year, that Kangaloo and her family were deeply entrenched within the PNM.
“She contested the seat for the PNM in Pointe-a-Pierre years ago and Wade Mark was the UNC’s candidate, she became a Cabinet minister, thereafter, she was an Opposition PNM senator...” said Persad-Bissessar.
Under the Constitution the President is to consult with the Prime Minister and Opposition Leader.
In response to questions from the Express yesterday, Persad-Bissessar said she will work with Kangaloo.
“I have worked with three former presidents in line with my constitutional duties and I will continue to do so,” she said.
Asked her thoughts on the President’s speech, Persad-Bissessar responded: “I have not heard the speech so I can’t comment on it. However, any policy supporting education and youth development would be positive.”
The Express noted President Kangaloo’s comments to have a Presidency that is accessible to all the people, Persad-Bissessar said: “One can never be everything to everyone. You just do the best you can with love towards everyone.”
Speaking at the UNC public meeting, on Monday night, in St Helena Hindu School, Persad-Bissessar took aim at Kangaloo saying she is a “PNM puppet” just like former presidents Ellis Clarke and Paula-Mae Weekes.
The President will appoint members to the “so-called independent bodies” like the Elections and Boundaries Commission, the Senate and the Service Commissions.
Persad-Bissessar said the Police Service has been corrupted through the corruption of the Police Service Commission, and Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley’s “interference” in the selection of a Commissioner of Police.
Persad-Bissessar said the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP tried to escape PNM control but he is unable to do so.
The UNC will never allow the PNM to turn Trinidad and Tobago into a PNM dictatorship, she added.