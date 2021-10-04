Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar said she is “enraged” for the ordinary people as the national budget spells economic catastrophe for Trinidad and Tobago.
Speaking at a news conference at the Opposition Office in Port of Spain following Finance Minister Colm Imbert’s delivery of the 2022 national budget at the Red House in Port of Spain, the former prime minister said it was a “declaration of war” on the people and the Opposition will be fighting back by leading a campaign against the property tax called “Stop the property tax!”
She said what was missing from the budget was hope, vision and a plan for the future. The people, she said, were waiting for measures to alleviate the burdens being faced, including the rising cost of living from the prices of food and transportation, but there was none.
Persad-Bissessar said Imbert is already “priming” the population for hikes in utility rates to come which will further increase the cost of living and push more people into the poverty zone.
She added Imbert “shamelessly” tried to pin the economic problems on Covid-19 but the economy had crashed before the pandemic.
Government, she said, has no real plans to revive a dead economy after almost two years of lockdown.
She said the only people who are “resilient” at this time are PNM ministers who recused themselves from the Government and getting contracts.
“The rest of the population, people are suffering, people are hungry, families are suffering in this country,” she said.
She added that thousands of businesses have shut down and thousands are unemployed.
Persad-Bissessar noted that Imbert spoke for three hours and 41 minutes and the budget was very long on rhetoric and very short in substance.
Property tax campaign
Persad-Bissessar criticised Government’s move to implement property tax during a pandemic. She said the Opposition will begin a campaign against the tax as it will further impoverish the people.
She said the enforcement measures in the legislation to effect the tax are unconstitutional and their attorneys intend to challenge them at the courts.
Persad-Bissessar hit out at Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi, describing him as “incompetent” to pass the tax legislation without a special majority.
She also said food prices will not decrease, as Imbert claimed.
Noting that her government removed VAT on 7,000 food items, she said this Government rescinded this and instead reduced the rate of VAT from 15 per cent to 12.5 per cent. She noted that VAT collections declined even though they lowered the VAT rate, they received less revenue than her government did when they removed VAT from 7,000 food items.
Persad-Bissessar said the VAT collections declined in 2016 by $188 million and reiterated her call for VAT to be removed on all basic food items. She also said every year the PNM has been in office a deficit has been recorded, adding that Imbert never disclosed the deficit for 2021 fiscal year was $13.7 billion as she questioned where is the money going as Government continues to tax, borrow and spend with $9 billion more deficit projected for 2022.
She said Government has failed every sector including the energy, manufacturing sector and Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs). She said they are now talking about giving assistance to businesses when thousands have already shut down.
Imbert, she said, came with repeated promises of special economic zones and agricultural stimulus packages and repeated talk about the privatisation of the port, access roads for farmers and digitisation.
She questioned what happened to the previous promise of having free WiFi on public buses.
Persad-Bissessar said Government should have spoken to providing laptops for children as she did as Prime Minister.
She said Imbert speaks about construction programmes in one breath and then say there is no money in another. She said it is frightening that no new revenue streams have been identified.
‘Wild Wild West’
Government, she said, is going back to the days of the “Wild Wild West” in offering $1 million for information leading to the arrest and capture of the 25 most wanted criminals.
“I think one of us can get that million dollars we just have to tell them to go up to the Cabinet room on a Cabinet day,”she quipped.
She said that money could have been invested into the TTPS.
She said Government has failed to address the issue of rising crime as she noted no attention was paid to the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS).
Persad-Bissessar also noted there was no word on the sale of Petrotrin as she pointed out that in the last budget Government had said they would sell it to the Oilfields Workers’ Trade Union (OWTU), which never happened.
She said nothing was spoken about the National Gas Company (NGC) or the Police Service Commission (PolSC).
She said Imbert spoke about institution building when Government has broken down institutions and brought the PolSC, the Office of the President and the Office of the Attorney General into disrepute.
Persad-Bissessar opened her news conference condemning the Government for limiting the number of media personnel at the Parliament.
She said because of this she opted to have her post-budget news conference, not at the Parliament, but at the Opposition Leader’s Port of Spain office.
Persad-Bissessar said the Government’s move to limit media numbers was dangerous way to “stifle and censor” dissenting voices.