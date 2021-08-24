Kamla: Take your children

As parents ponder whether they should allow their school-age children to be vaccinated with Pfizer-BioNTech, Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar is urging them to just do it.
“Please, do take them...FDA (US Food and Drug Administration) has now pronounced the Pfizer not as an emergency vaccine but has given full approval,” she said during the UNC’s Virtual Report on Monday night.
As of Monday, 15,352 children between the ages of 12 and 18 had received their first shot of the Pfizer vaccine, now called Comirnaty.
There are just over 91,000 private and public secondary school pupils who fall within the 12 to 18 age group.
Primary school pupils 12 years and over are also eligible for the vaccine, as well as children of migrants.
On Monday, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley also pleaded with parents and guardians to get their children vaccinated to protect them and allow them to return to school.
“Because if at the end of the period we set, which is mid-September, we look back on it and we see only a population of vaccinated pupils which is below the herd immunity level of 60 to 70 per cent, then the Government will have to act,” Rowley said, but did not elaborate.
Academic year 2021/2022 will begin on September 6, with all pupils returning to classes virtually, the Ministry of Education announced yesterday.
Pfizer is the only vaccine approved for use in children.
On August 12, Trinidad and Tobago received a donation of 305,370 doses of Pfizer, out of a total 907,920 from the United States.
Vaccination of children was rolled out at more than 25 vaccination sites across T&T on August 18.
Parents sceptical
Meanwhile, the possibility of mandatory Covid-19 vaccinations for eligible pupils has been met with mixed reactions from parents, with some supporting the move and some expressing scepticism.
Rachiel Ramsamooj, administrator of an online parent support group, said parents must seek the advice of their medical practitioners and not base their decision on information circulating on social media.
She said there is a need to counteract the claims being put out by bloggers and other persons on social media that are leading to parents having fears.
“I understand that many parents would be hesitant because of the overwhelming amount of information circulating online. It’s very difficult to sift through facts from rumours,” she said.
“I would suggest a more sympathetic and collaborative approach to deal with parents’ concerns. Maybe the mantra should be ‘Educate to Vaccinate’. It could be an aggressive public relations campaign involving members of the Government, the Opposition and medical fraternity in a unified approach towards citizens, by providing scientific data in support of the vaccine in a simplified manner for the general public to understand.
“All Members of Parliament can also embark on community outreach programmes within their constituencies to provide information, encourage and allay fears,” she added.
Last week, Senior Counsel Israel Khan told the Express he believes the vaccine should be made mandatory for schoolchildren, noting there are already several vaccines that are required for children to be accepted into schools.
Khan said if the vaccine is made mandatory and this is challenged in court, the legal challenge would likely fail once Government gets the required support from the Opposition.
Vaccination
voluntary for now
As of now, the vaccination process remains voluntary while the Ministry of Education says it will continue to monitor the vaccine uptake and overall Covid-19 situation.
The ministry said the vaccine uptake and the country’s overall Covid-19 situation would guide the Government on a possible start date for the resumption of face-to-face classes.
When physical classes resume, however, the ministry said it will begin with only students in Forms Four, Five and Six in the first instance.
The ministry advised all education stakeholders that the safety and operational guidelines laid out in the existing 2020/2021 guideline for reopening of schools now apply to the academic year 2021/2022.
The finalised curricular guidelines, which apply specifically to Term 1 of academic year 2021/2022, will be released subsequently, the ministry added.