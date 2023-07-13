Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar has taken charge and slapped a second round of pre-action protocol legal letters on Attorney General Reginald Armour and Finance Minister Colm Imbert over an order to exempt the Judiciary from legislative procurement oversight.
The former prime minister has given a Monday deadline (July 17) for a response, noting the matter is urgent as she flagged the timing of two “suspicious” orders—which have a three-month time frame and come before major events in August.
These include the visit of Ghana’s Ashanti King on August 1 for Emancipation celebrations and the Commonwealth Youth Games to be hosted by Trinidad and Tobago, from August 4-11, when more than 1,000 athletes and para athletes are scheduled to participate in sports managed by more than 500 officials.
Persad-Bissessar and former attorney general Anand Ramlogan lead a battery of attorneys in this matter, including Opposition MP Saddam Hosein, Natasha Bisram and Vishaal Siewsaran.
The AG and Imbert were served pre-action protocol letters, dated July 10, 2023, issued by attorney Vishaal Siewsaran from Ramlogan’s Freedom Law Chambers, on behalf of social activist Ravi Balgobin-Maharaj, with respect to an interpretation claim to determine whether Legal Notice No. 206 of 2023 is unlawful, null and void, and of no legal effect.
Legal Notice 206 is an order made by Imbert to exempt “services for events associated with visits by foreign heads of state, foreign heads of government or foreign dignitaries to the Government of Trinidad and Tobago” for a period of three months from June 29, 2023.
By pre-action letter dated July 12, 2023, Persad-Bissessar noted Legal Notice 206, as well as another order, Legal Notice 164, which seeks exemptions from the Public Procurement and Disposal of Public Property Act, are both for a three-month period and are illegal.
Persad-Bissessar argued that both orders are illegal, null and void, and of no legal effect because it was premised on a statute which contains an obvious and clear drafting error.
She noted there was a drafting error in the procurement legislation, and it was clearly the intention of the Parliament and Imbert that the minister’s (Finance Minister) power under Section 7 (6) (e) ought to be exercised subject to affirmative resolution of the Parliament—meaning the orders should have been brought to the Parliament for debate and approval.
‘Take advantage’
The letter stated that it is now even more apparent that Imbert “has and will continue to take advantage of this obvious and clear drafting error and has operated in a manner diametrically opposed to the ethos and tenor of the legislation and the intention of Parliament”.
“The fact that this purported exemption concerns the Judiciary comes at a time when recent events have revealed a disconcerting and concerning close relationship between the Government and the close relatives of members of the Judiciary that have caused judges to disqualify themselves on account of apparent bias,” stated the letter.
It added: “These are all very troubling developments which have caused greater scrutiny to be placed on the Judiciary by members of the public. It is therefore a slap in the face of the population for the Minister of Finance to casually issue an order exempting the Judiciary from the remit of the Procurement Act.”
The letter stated that the Government’s blatant disregard for the law is both troubling and disturbing.
“The Minister’s feeble attempt at providing an explanation at his press conference yesterday (Tuesday) only serves to emphasise the Government’s clear and unambiguous contempt for the rule of law and the principles of accountability and transparency. It is clear, based on Minister Imbert’s press conference, that the Government is prepared to sacrifice the procurement law on the altar of political expediency,” stated the letter.
The letter added that if their client’s interpretation of the law is correct, it would mean that both Legal Notices 164 and 206 of 2023 are illegal, null and void, and of no legal effect.
“This would therefore result in obvious breaches of the Procurement Act as the subject matter of those legal notices would not be exempt,” it said.
It was also stated that a copy of the pre-action protocol letter would be sent to the Procurement Regulator.
The pre-action also pointed out the upcoming events in August, stating it is undeniable that these events, whereby the country hosts various foreign leaders, would have cost, and will cost, the taxpayers’ millions of dollars.
The letter noted that three months ago, some $3.4 million was spent on a two-day Caricom crime symposium.
Failure by the AG and Imbert to respond will result in the urgent filing of an interpretation claim in the High Court of Justice.