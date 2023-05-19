Kamla tells PM: Fix date for local govt election now

Kamla Persad___use this one

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar is calling for the local government election to be held immediately.

Persad-Bissessar said yesterday that the Privy Council’s landmark judgment against the “anti-democratic” ac­­tions of the Dr Keith Rowley-led People’s National Movement (PNM) is a “red-letter day” in the political history of Trinidad and Tobago.

She said it is also a historic victory for the 54 nations of the Commonwealth governed by rule of law and repre­sentative democracy as it will now set a legal precedent.

The Privy Council, by majority decision (3-2), yesterday ruled that Government had acted unlawfully by postponing the local government election, and effectively extending the terms in office of incumbent councillors and aldermen by an additional year.

Persad-Bissessar sent a message for the people of T&T: exercise your right to vote.

She further called on the Government to disclose the legal fees paid to defend this “illegal action” in postponing the election, saying the Opposition estimates it to be $2 million.

The Government, she said, must name the date to give the people the right to vote and to choose their local government representatives.

‘We have been

vindicated’

The Privy Council ru­ling is a victory for T&T’s Constitution, the people, the rule of law and our democracy, she said.

“It is a victory for the people who the PNM tried to prevent from exercising their right to vote. At the heart of this case was the denial of the sacred right to vote. Whilst we lost this matter in the High Court and Court of Appeal, we are happy that we have been vindicated by the highest court in the land in a stunning pronouncement against the legislative sleight of hand that threatened our democratic traditions and values,” said Persad-Bissessar.

She noted that when Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley and Local Government Minister Faris Al-Rawi announced the postponement of the elections, the Opposition immediately protested and objected because it was a clear violation of democratic values.

The Opposition however weathered the “vi­cious attacks” by the PNM, but was always confident about the strength of its case.

Rowley, she said, must obey the judgment of the Privy Council and fix the date for the local government election.

Persad-Bissessar also pointed out that En­er­gy Minister Stuart Young last week launched a “scandalous” attack against Ravi Balgo­bin-­­­Maharaj, who had brought the claim.

She said Young tried to defend the ridiculous $1.2 billion in legal fees for the PNM’s legal friends and family by “pouring scorn” on Balgobin Maharaj’s quest for justice.

She noted Young said the Government was obligated to defend such matters, and hence would incur legal fees in so doing.

“Today, we say to Stuart Young and the Government: the UNC will fight to protect the constitutional right of access to justice which eve­ry single citizen enjoys under the Constitution. Stuart Young must eat his words and apolo­gise to Ravi Balgobin Maharaj for his cowardly and scandalous attack against him in the Parliament,” Persad-Bissessar said.

Persad-Bissessar no­ted that when the Government won this matter in the local courts, Attorney General Reginald Armour was quick to put out press releases declaring that the courts had validated the actions of the Government.

—Anna Ramdass

Attorney General Reginald Armour, SC, yesterday sought to put the best possible spin on Government’s 3/2 defeat at the Privy Council on the issue of the postponement of local government elections.

Speaking at a news conference at his Port of Spain office called to address the Privy Council’s judgment which was delivered seven hours earlier, Armour could not say what the Government’s next move would be in light of the ruling since he was giving it “active consideration”.

A shooting incident in Belmont disrupted operations and frightened children at two schools yesterday.

The ordeal started around 7 a.m. at Davis Street.

A 38-year-old man told police he was walking along the road with a man he knows, when they were confronted by armed suspects.

A slap in the face of the Government, the Attorney General and his department.

This is how political analyst Dr Winford James has described yesterday’s Privy Council ruling against the Government’s decision to postpone the local govern­ment election and extend the terms of local government councillors and aldermen by one year.

AS far as Senior Counsel Martin Daly is concerned, yesterday’s Privy Council ruling gives the Government no choice but to call the local government election.

“I think that is an obvious consequence to the judgment, and I am saying it is an obvious consequence because the majority decision is firmly based on the fact that only the electorate can put someone in office and not Parliament or the Government. You can see that in paragraph 33 of the judgment,” Daly said during a telephone interview yesterday evening.

