Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar has written to United Kingdom Attorney General Suella Braverman calling for an investigation into Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi, with respect to a purported indemnity agreement with Queen’s Counsel Vincent Nelson.
At a post-budget news conference on Monday, Persad-Bissessar questioned whether Al-Rawi had offered “inducements” to Nelson to turn State witness in the case against former attorney general Anand Ramlogan and attorney Gerald Ramdeen, and expressed concern over a leaked document purporting to be an agreement between Al-Rawi and Nelson.
Al-Rawi has said Persad-Bissessar’s questions were scandalous and highly defamatory.
By e-mail dated October 6, 2021, Persad-Bissessar wrote to the UK’s AG, repeating her concerns and questions, and called for a probe to determine whether any laws were breached in the UK from the purported indemnity agreement.
A hard copy letter was also sent.
Persad-Bissessar received an acknowledgement from AG Braverman.
In the letter, Persad-Bissessar described the indemnity agreement as a “grave matter”, in which Al-Rawi purports to grant certain immunities and indemnifications to Nelson on behalf of the Government in exchange for a written notarised statement dated October 31, 2017.
Nelson, she stated, is a UK resident and was charged on May 2, 2019, for offences relating to money laundering and bribery.
She noted further Nelson entered into a plea agreement, which was accepted by the High Court and was subsequently sentenced in March 2020 and fined a total of TT$2.25 million.
Persad-Bissessar stated that Al-Rawi has neither disputed nor denied the authenticity or the accuracy of the said agreement.
International obligations
The Opposition Leader pointed out that one of the clauses of the purported indemnity agreement states, “The Notarised Statement will be disclosed to the Director of Public Prosecution and the Anti-Corruption Investigation Bureau but subject to the Attorney General’s duty to comply with all laws and statutory enactments will not be disclosed to any criminal investigatory and/or prosecuting authority, tax enforcement authority and/or regulatory and/or disciplinary authority outside the territory of Trinidad and Tobago.”
Persad-Bissessar stated that in T&T, the Attorney General is the Central Authority pursuant to Section 3 of the Mutual Assistance in Criminal Matters Act, Chap. 11:24 (“the MACM Act”).
She added that the Attorney General is, in effect, the legal authority for the sharing of information relative to criminal matters with jurisdictions outside of Trinidad and Tobago.
“In the event that a request is made by the United Kingdom for assistance in this matter of a criminal nature relating to Mr Nelson, QC, the alleged agreement avers that the Attorney General of Trinidad and Tobago shall conceal and refuse to provide such information to the United Kingdom,” she stated.
“This is in direct contravention of multiple binding and enforceable international obligations between Trinidad and Tobago and the United Kingdom, including the MACM Act,” she added.
Persad-Bissessar stated she is advised that Nelson also had certain personal matters that were before the High Court in the UK and which may have been impacted by the disclosure of these payments.
She stated she has called on Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley to disclose whether the Attorney General of T&T was acting under the authority of the Cabinet to enter into this agreement with Nelson, but he has not responded.
“Based on these troubling matters, I call upon your good office to investigate this matter and to determine whether the Attorney General of Trinidad and Tobago the Honourable Faris Al-Rawi and Mr Vincent Nelson, QC, may have committed similar offences in the United Kingdom and/or whether any breaches and/or acts of impropriety may have been committed which warrant your kind attention,” she stated.