Kamla to blank invites to Caricom events next week

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar has been invi­ted by President Christine Kangaloo and Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley to social events only with respect to Caricom celebrations next week.

However, the Express under­stands that Persad-Bissessar would not be able to attend due to prior commitments and will send a United National Congress (UNC) representative on her behalf.

The President sent an invita­tion for Persad-Bissessar and her husband, Dr Gregory Bisses­sar, to attend a cocktail reception at President’s House, St Ann’s, on July 3, in honour of the 45th meeting of Caricom heads and the regional launch of Caricom’s 50th anniversary celebrations.

By letter dated June 26, 2023, the Office of the Prime Minister wrote to Persad-Bissessar’s office, inviting her to an official dinner on July 5, in celebration of Caricom’s 50th anniversary celebrations.

The letter said that the Prime Minister extended an invitation to Persad-Bissessar and Opposition Chief Whip David Lee to attend the dinner, which is scheduled to take place at 8 p.m. at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann’s.

In a telephone interview with the Express yesterday, UNC public relations officer Dr Kirk Meighoo said there was disrespect in the invitations.

He said Caricom should be including the Opposition Leader in its “proceedings and deliberations” on the 50th anniversary of Caricom, especially since she was a former Caricom chair.

He said the milestone of a 50th anniversary is important as the UNC has been involved in the region’s politics over the years.

“We do see it as a slight and a disrespect,” he said.

He said the UNC had however already planned to host its public meeting at the Couva South multi-purpose hall on Monday where Persad-Bissessar will be delivering the feature address.

