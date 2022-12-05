Kamla tours flood-stricken areas

Kamla Persad-Bissessar

A HELPING HAND: United National Congress political leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar, right, distributes cleaning products to flood victims in her constituency, yesterday in Siparia, Penal and Debe. —Photo: UNC

UNITED National Congress (UNC) political leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar cancelled the party’s national congress carded for yesterday to visit flood-ravaged communities in her constituency.

Persad-Bissessar visited flood victims in Siparia, Penal and Debe, where she distributed cleaning products.

The UNC congress was scheduled to take place at the Couva South Multi-Purpose Hall at 2.30 p.m. yesterday,

The party, however, issued a notice last week stating that the event would be rescheduled to a later date. “The political leader has mandated all UNC MPs, councillors and activists to continue to provide support to persons affected by the floods,” it stated.

Penal/Debe Regional Corporation chairman Dr Allen Sammy said yesterday that 315 homes were impacted by last week’s flooding.

“We have already assisted with clean-up operations at 196 homes. We emptied the homes, cleaned it out and washed everything. We have a lot more to get done. The work is ongoing,” he said.

Sammy said the regional corporation was restricted in providing labour for clean-up operations. “We have no more casual labour because there was no release of funds. So we have to make do with what we have. Some residents are also cleaning up their own homes,” he said.

Torrential rainfall last week swamped parts of Penal/Debe, leaving roadways impassable with some areas accessible only by boats.

Communities including Penal Rock Road, Latchoos Road, Goodman Trace, Clarke Road, Jhulai Trace, Teeluck Trace, Seemungal Trace, Digity Trace and Rochard Road remained under water for most of the week.

The Express was told that Rahamut Trace, a roadway linking Debe to Woodland, could not be accessed even by boat.

Residents said it was the worst flooding they had ever experienced as food was running out. “The boats could not get inside there because bush and other debris were getting lodged in the engines,” a resident said.

