Kamla, UNC ‘ready’

THE United National Congress (UNC) is ready for a victory sweep at the local government polls where the people can finally send a “powerful message” to the “incompetent” Keith Rowley-led Government, says Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar.
In a media release yesterday, she noted the Prime Minister’s announcement of the August 14 election date has come almost a month since the Privy Council found his government’s attempts to delay the local government election to be unlawful.
On May 18, the Government suffered defeat at the Privy Council in a matter brought by former attorney general Anand Ramlogan, who, on behalf of his client Ravi Balgobin Maharaj, had challenged the extension of local government officials’ tenure from December 2, 2022 for one year following the proclamation of sections of The Miscellaneous Provisions (Local Government Reform) Act,2022.
The former prime minister said it was clear that Rowley and the PNM were afraid to face the electorate, knowing that people are fed up and frustrated with their broken promises and lack of action in addressing their needs.
“Though it required having to take legal action as well as put up with further stalling attempts by Rowley, the Opposition is pleased that the people of Trinidad and Tobago will finally be able to exercise their democratic right and vote for their local government representatives on August 14, 2023,” she said.
Persad-Bissessar said the people have a choice to make: “On August 14, citizens of our country have a simple choice to make, either to continue to accept the Rowley regime’s criminal incompetence or make the change for better local services and infrastructural development with the United National Congress.”
“The United National Congress is ready, and we are confident that, on August 14, the people will choose the UNC, as we have the vision, plan and a capable team to get the job done,” she said.
Also commenting yesterday, political leader of the National Transformation Alliance (NTA) Gary Griffith said, come election day, a message will be sent.
“A Government being forced to call an election against their will based on a court order, all because of their refusal to understand the meaning of the word democracy. It sums up the character of one man. This is not a dictatorial country. And he would understand that in the democratic way on August 14. The message will be sent loud and clear,” he said.