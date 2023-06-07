Kamla, UNC ‘ready’

United National Congress

SCREENING TIME: Members of the United National Congress screening panel for local government councillors give the victory sign at party headquarters in Chaguanas on Sunday.

THE United National Congress (UNC) is ready for a victory sweep at the local government polls where the people can finally send a “powerful message” to the “incompetent” Keith Rowley-led Government, says Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar.

In a media release yesterday, she noted the Prime Minister’s announcement of the August 14 election date has come almost a month since the Privy Council found his government’s attempts to delay the local government election to be unlawful.

On May 18, the Government suffered defeat at the Privy Council in a matter brought by former attorney general Anand Ramlogan, who, on behalf of his client Ravi Balgobin Maharaj, had challenged the extension of local government officials’ tenure from December 2, 2022 for one year following the proclamation of sections of The Miscellaneous Provisions (Local Government Reform) Act,2022.

The former prime minister said it was clear that Rowley and the PNM were afraid to face the electorate, knowing that people are fed up and frustrated with their broken promises and lack of action in addressing their needs.

“Though it required having to take legal action as well as put up with further stalling attempts by Rowley, the Opposition is pleased that the people of Trinidad and Tobago will finally be able to exercise their democratic right and vote for their local government representatives on August 14, 2023,” she said.

Persad-Bissessar said the people have a choice to make: “On August 14, citizens of our country have a simple choice to make, either to continue to accept the Rowley regime’s criminal incompetence or make the change for better local services and infrastructural development with the United National Congress.”

“The United National Congress is ready, and we are confident that, on August 14, the people will choose the UNC, as we have the vision, plan and a capable team to get the job done,” she said.

Also commenting yesterday, political leader of the National Transformation Alliance (NTA) Gary Griffith said, come election day, a message will be sent.

“A Government being forced to call an election against their will based on a court order, all because of their refusal to understand the meaning of the word democracy. It sums up the character of one man. This is not a dictatorial country. And he would understand that in the democratic way on August 14. The message will be sent loud and clear,” he said.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Hundreds bring heat

Hundreds bring heat

There was no response from the authorities, so residents of Barrackpore kept their promise to intensify protest action over poor road conditions, yesterday.

The main road connecting Princes Town to Barrackpore was blocked with burning tyres and debris from daybreak as a couple hundred residents held up pla­cards and chanted, “Fix our roads now”.

A big waste

A big waste

Opposition MP Dr Roodal Moonilal says the $3.4 million spent on the two-day regional crime symposium was a waste of taxpayers’ money as crime continues unabated in Trinidad and Tobago.

Speaking at a United National Congress (UNC) meeting at the Rio Claro East Secondary School on Monday, Moonilal noted the written response the Government provided in the Parliament on Monday detailing the cost breakdown of the symposium which was held from April 17 and 18, at the Hyatt Regency (Trinidad) hotel, Port of Spain.

Kamla, UNC ‘ready’

Kamla, UNC ‘ready’

THE United National Congress (UNC) is ready for a victory sweep at the local government polls where the people can finally send a “powerful message” to the “incompetent” Keith Rowley-led Government, says Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar.

Visa-free travel to Canada

Visa-free travel to Canada

Trinidad and Tobago nationals can now travel to Canada without a visa.

But they will have to apply for an electronic travel authorisation (eTA).

However, the facility is not for eve­ryone as it applies only to people who held a Canadian visa in the past ten years or who currently hold a valid United States non-immi­grant visa.

ELECTION FEVER

ELECTION FEVER

Monday, August 14, 2023 is local government election day.

This announcement was made yesterday by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley.

It comes just a little over two weeks after the Privy Council decision that the extension of the life of local government bodies as proposed in the Local Government Amendment bill did not apply to the incumbent councillors and aldermen.

Recommended for you