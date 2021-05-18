Kamla wants answers: Are old people left to die?

ARE humans playing God and categorising which Covid patients in Trinidad and Tobago live or die?
This was essentially the question raised by Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar who called for answers on whether Covid-positive elderly people with co-mobidities are not being given Intensive Care Unit (ICU) priority because of an overwhelmed system and so they are left to die.
Speaking at the United National Congress (UNC) virtual meeting on Monday night, the former prime minister said the country has been told about the parallel healthcare system being overwhelmed with facilities overcrowded, drain on medical staff and shortage of vital supplies, ventilators and other items.
“We are also being told that when you go, that the people at the medical facility...they are categorising you and say ‘you’re old, you have what they call the preconditions and so on, so don’t pay too much priority, that person can go,” she said as she is demanding answers. Persad-Bissessar read a letter she received from a citizen whose 86-year-old Covid-positive uncle died on May 14, 2021.
The letter stated the man contracted Covid and an ambulance was called after his condition deteriorated.
“The ambulance took four hours to arrive and the driver spoke of absolute horror on his day thus far and the state of the hospitals. Right before driving out of the house, Couva (Hospital) said yes someone just died, a bed opened up. Bring him immediately,” Persad-Bissessar read.
“He arrived and the first phone call from the hospital brought on the grim reality of our decision. Using our Government’s reporting language, he was an elderly male with co-morbidities. So we knew his odds were against him. ‘Your dad is very sick and because of his age he does not qualify for ICU’, ‘The system is overrun’, and because of the Government’s profile he was not a candidate for further treatment,” the letter stated.
“It was not just the odds against him, it is the placement of a body in a production line with a predetermined result. This was his death sentence,” read Persad-Bissessar.
Senseless death
Persad-Bissessar said the man died on May 14 at 7.35 a.m. and the family was contacted eight hours later at 4.07 p.m.
She claimed the man’s death was not recorded in the Health Ministry’s Covid death toll.
Persad-Bissessar said this is not a “UNC person” but someone who is exposing the reality and is against senseless death.
“I agree with the writer of this that over a year and we have not put systems in place to save lives, far less save livelihoods,” she said. “Therefore, I raise the concern. Medical care, what is happening? Are you really categorising people in this way? Old and have the pre-conditions? Are you prioritising who will live and who will die? Is it that some people are seeing themselves as God? They determine who they will take care of?” asked Persad-Bissessar.
‘Don’t jackass the scene’
Speaking during the Ministry of Health’s virtual news conference on Monday, Principal Medical Officer Dr Maryam Abdool-Richards said, up until Sunday, the rolling average of cases was approximately 414, the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) capacity was at 100 per cent in Trinidad and Tobago and 97 per cent overall, all high dependency units (HDUs) were at maximum capacity and resources including nursing staff had begun to run out.
Persad-Bissessar further called on the Government to write the United States government again and follow up on its request for vaccines as she noted that US President Joe Biden said 80 million vaccines will be shared.
Persad-Bissessar issued her own plea to the US government to send vaccines for the people of Trinidad and Tobago.
She further criticised Rowley for his statement last week where he urged people to “Don’t Jackass De Scene” quoting the line from calypsonian Devon Seale.
“How can you use that obscene language in the public domain?! You’re not a calypsonian. Is that what you teach your children?” asked Persad-Bissessar.