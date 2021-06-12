Kamla Persad-Bissessar

The seeds of civil unrest are being planted and watered, Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar said yester­day as she warned “we cannot have a repeat of 1990”.

In a media release shortly after Prime Minster Dr Keith Rowley held a news conference at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann’s, Persad-Bissessar said, “Rowley must realise that as we continue to lose lives on a daily basis, as business and livelihoods are destroyed and worse, as innocent elderly citizens may have been infected at that sham of a rollout, the seeds of civil unrest are being planted and watered.

She added, “Hundreds of thousands of people are without work, unable to provide food for their families, unable to pay bills, or unable to pay their rents. A virus of poverty is also sweeping our nation, with no plan in place to resuscitate our economy. Rowley must accept help from stakeholders and make changes to his failed team. We cannot have a 1990 repeat.”

She added that Rowley now has been forced to openly admit that (1) we do not have enough vaccines, (2) that we are not sure when we are getting more vaccines, and (3) that we must live with this sad reality.

She said Rowley presented no plan, claimed the country is better off than the countries that are actually donating vaccines to T&T and presented no hope to citizens.

“Most dangerously, he clear­ly is not going to make any real changes that are ne­cessary to save lives. He is keeping the same failed medical team now turned propaganda team of Deyalsingh, (CMO DR Roshan) Parasram, (Dr Maryam) Abdool-Richards, (Dr Avery) Hinds and (Dr Michelle) Trotman.

“These people have been in charge for over 15 months and led us into this disaster of over 600 deaths. Continuing with them in charge is deadly and amounts to premedita­ted, State-sanctioned murder,” Persad-Bissessar said.

PM: I take full responsibility

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley has apologised for the vaccine fiasco last week, but said it was just one bad day.

After more than a year of mana­ging and attempting to control the spread of the Covid-19 virus in Trinidad and Tobago, Rowley admitted that the Government made a blunder by allowing walk-in vaccinations at health centres across the country.

Rollout resumes Wednesday

HEALTH Minister Terrence Deyalsingh said yesterday his Ministry has suspended the walk-in vaccination drive by surname until Wednesday when a modified rollout programme targeting seniors aged 65 and over will be implemented.

Covid’s sudden, deadly blow

HOW could a 20-year-old man with no comorbidities and no symp­toms of Covid-19 die from the virus?

This was the question posed to Dr Michelle Trotman at the Covid-­­19 media conference at the Diplomatic Centre, St Ann’s, yesterday, following the death of Abdullah Mohammed Hassim, who showed no signs of illness until minutes before he died.

Hassim, a President’s Medal awardee who was studying to be a mechani­cal engineer, was the only son of Nabilah Juman, 40, and his stepfather Intaff Juman, 56.