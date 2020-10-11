Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar called on citizens to ensure that every girl child has a safe space, a voice and equitable opportunity so they can achieve their true potential.
In her message on International Day of the Girl Child, which was observed yesterday, Persad-Bissessar said everyone must join hands to ensure that we fight for a better future for our young girls.
“We have seen the great impact, accomplishments and roles women around the world have played in making our world a better place.
“Let us ensure we empower them when they have ideas, protect them when they express fears, motivate them when they appear to be intimidated and most of all ensure that they have the same opportunity to succeed as others.”
She added that one of her greatest achievements as a prime minister was creating a specific ministry for gender, youth and child development as so we could have fought for a future which offers hope for all.
The theme for this year is “Be Bold. Building Equity for Girls”.
The United Nations Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed told girls: “Be bold in your demands and be confident in the steps you are taking.”
“As we celebrate the achievements and potential of girls, we must keep up the pressure for change,” she said. “Your solutions and ideas are essential to step up the pace of progress.”
—Andrea
Perez-Sobers