Kamla: Women not a priority for Govt

Kamla Persad-Bissessar

HONOURED: Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar, third from left, back row, poses for a photo with awardees at the Penal/Debe Regional Corporation’s International Women’s Day celebrations on Saturday.

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad Bissessar says women now have a more dangerous life in Trinidad and Tobago due to rising crime and a lack of opportunities afforded to them.

Persad-Bissessar was speaking at the Penal/Debe Regional Corporation’s International Women’s Day celebrations on Saturday when she called for more to be done to uplift women worldwide.

International Women’s Day will be celebrated on Wednesday.

She said that although strides had been made to achieve equity, she said the Government has done little to ensure collective safety for women or investments into the vulnerable.

“Let’s face it…People are struggling. Crime is rampaging out of control. In this region and in many others across the country roads are in total disrepair, with potholes and landslides cutting off communities in some cases. As a result of the incompetence of this government, life for many in our nation has become harder. Indeed, for women we have seen how dangerous life has become under this present government,” she said.

Referring to the occurrence of crimes against women, she said many were left defenceless without access to self-defence mechanisms such as pepper-spray despite the passing of legislation that would allow it.

“You have the young woman who was murdered, Andrea Bharatt, may her soul rest in peace. Up from then, you had Faris Al-Rawi saying pepper spray coming, pepper spray coming, we passed the law in parliament up to today not one spray is available to anyone. So women who could have used this non-fatal self-defence method are left without it,” she said.

In addition, she questioned the status of women in need and those left in State homes.

“We see how little investment is made into shelters for vulnerable women and even how little attention is paid to our young girls who remain in State care. That is why she should go back and pick up the Dr (Robert) Sagba report and go back and see what’s happening to our children in State care.”

“For this Government women are not a priority. Maybe for other reasons if they are good at cooking food or so on, but we have to protect them and give them opportunities to survive. It is clear to see where we as women stand under this present government when we look at their investment priorities,” said Persad-Bissessar.

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

Kamla: Women not a priority for Govt

Kamla: Women not a priority for Govt

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad Bissessar says women now have a more dangerous life in Trinidad and Tobago due to rising crime and a lack of opportunities afforded to them.

Persad-Bissessar was speaking at the Penal/Debe Regional Corporation’s International Women’s Day celebrations on Saturday when she called for more to be done to uplift women worldwide.

UNC MP takes up residents’ fight

UNC MP takes up residents’ fight

UNITED National Congress Chaguanas West Member of Parliament Dinesh Rambally has slammed the actions of the Housing Development Corporation (HDC) and promised to assist evicted residents of the Duncan Street apartments.

Rambally, an attorney, yesterday visited the residents of East Port of Spain who unsuccessfully resisted attempts by the HDC on Saturday to have five families evicted from the apartments located on Duncan Street, just off Independence Square.

Baseless

Baseless

The e-mails dubbed Emailgate, which were revealed in Parliament in 2013 by then-opposition leader Dr Keith Rowley, and other People’s National Movement (PNM) investigations are “baseless and without a shred of evidence and they were also designed to target political opponents”.

So said former police commissioner Gary Griffith yesterday in responding to a Sunday Express exclusive story in which a covert Israeli team of security experts claimed to have hacked into the e-mail of former prime minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar during the People’s Partnership tenure between 2010-2015.

Noel video ‘a year old’

Noel video ‘a year old’

A video circulating on social media of the country’s first world title boxing champion Claude Noel screaming for help was recorded a year ago, a relative said yesterday.

In the two-minute, 54-second video, Noel, who is an amputee, is seen dragging himself on the floor, calling for his stick and for help.

The relative said the video was taken by Noel’s caregiver one year ago at his Malabar home, to send to his wife and family abroad.

FIVE YEARS OF PAIN

FIVE YEARS OF PAIN

For five years, the parents of missing nursing student Sharday Emmanuel have been waiting for closure.

The Emmanuels have accepted that their 20-year-old daughter, who disappeared in 2018, is no longer alive.

Now, their only wish to lay their child to rest.

The couple is convinced that Sharday’s remains were found in an abandoned oilfield off Santa Flora, a year after she was reported missing.

Inshan to sue CoP

Inshan to sue CoP

ACTIVIST and businessman Inshan Ishmael has been granted permission from the High Court to file judicial review proceedings against the Office of the Commissioner of Police.

The legal action is in relation to the commissioner’s failure or refusal to provide information to him regarding how much money the TTPS paid to private garages to have its vehicles repaired.

Recommended for you