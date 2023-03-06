Kamla: Women not a priority for Govt

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad Bissessar says women now have a more dangerous life in Trinidad and Tobago due to rising crime and a lack of opportunities afforded to them.
Persad-Bissessar was speaking at the Penal/Debe Regional Corporation’s International Women’s Day celebrations on Saturday when she called for more to be done to uplift women worldwide.
International Women’s Day will be celebrated on Wednesday.
She said that although strides had been made to achieve equity, she said the Government has done little to ensure collective safety for women or investments into the vulnerable.
“Let’s face it…People are struggling. Crime is rampaging out of control. In this region and in many others across the country roads are in total disrepair, with potholes and landslides cutting off communities in some cases. As a result of the incompetence of this government, life for many in our nation has become harder. Indeed, for women we have seen how dangerous life has become under this present government,” she said.
Referring to the occurrence of crimes against women, she said many were left defenceless without access to self-defence mechanisms such as pepper-spray despite the passing of legislation that would allow it.
“You have the young woman who was murdered, Andrea Bharatt, may her soul rest in peace. Up from then, you had Faris Al-Rawi saying pepper spray coming, pepper spray coming, we passed the law in parliament up to today not one spray is available to anyone. So women who could have used this non-fatal self-defence method are left without it,” she said.
In addition, she questioned the status of women in need and those left in State homes.
“We see how little investment is made into shelters for vulnerable women and even how little attention is paid to our young girls who remain in State care. That is why she should go back and pick up the Dr (Robert) Sagba report and go back and see what’s happening to our children in State care.”
“For this Government women are not a priority. Maybe for other reasons if they are good at cooking food or so on, but we have to protect them and give them opportunities to survive. It is clear to see where we as women stand under this present government when we look at their investment priorities,” said Persad-Bissessar.