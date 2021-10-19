Kamla writes President to ‘pause the process’

The Opposition is not backing down in its bid to remove President Paula-Mae Weekes from office.
In fact, by letter dated October 18, 2021 Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar wrote to the President stating that she must pause the process of appointing a new Police Service Commission (PolSC) as she has lost moral and ethical grounds to continue the process.
The historic impeachment motion against President Weekes moved by Persad-Bissessar will be voted on by members of the Electoral College tomorrow.
Speaking at the United National Congress (UNC) virtual meeting on Monday, Persad-Bissessar disclosed that she wrote to the President expressing concern about her recent notifications and consultation letters concerning PolSC nominees.
“It is my respectful view that the Office of the President has lost all moral and ethical grounds to continue to participate in this nomination process, given the recent ruling of our High Court indicating that Your Excellency acted in contravention of the Constitution by not submitting the PolSC merit list to Parliament,” stated Persad-Bissessar in her letter.
She added that she is “fortified” in her view given the President’s paid newspaper advertisement in which she shockingly revealed that a Police Service Commission merit list for Commissioner of Police was sent to her but then withdrawn.
At no time over the past month did the President disclose that a PolSc merit list was withdrawn, stated Persad-Bissessar.
Tainted process
Persad-Bissessar also said the President appears to acknowledge the fact that a public official was responsible for interfering with this process at the President’s House and called on her to disclose the identity of this public official and state categorically whether it was indeed Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley or not.
“The process of appointing a new Police Service Commission must be paused until this occurs. Otherwise, all appointments made in future will appear to carry the taint of political partisanship.
The Opposition refuses to participate in a potentially tainted process of nominations to the Police Service Commission until these critical questions are answered,” stated Persad-Bissessar.
In her address, Persad-Bissessar said it was disrespectful that the President issued a paid advertisement as opposed to facing the media to answer questions.
The advertisement, she said, raises further complications and questions and questioned why the President took so long to disclose the a merit list was submitted to her office on August 11.
The affidavits
Persad-Bissessar also red flagged key documents which, she said, do not add up given the President’s advertisement.
She noted that on September 7, 2021 the President, through Nancy Armeaud, Director of Legal Services at the Office of the President, responded to Anand Ramlogan, attorney for Ravi Balgobin Maharaj, indicating that the President received a letter from (then) PolSC chairman Bliss Seepersad on August 12, 2021:
“I can confirm that Her Excellency the President on August 12th, 2021, received a letter of even date from the chairman of the Police Service Commission, Ms Bliss Seepersad. Ms Seepersad thereby submitted in compliance with Legal Notice 183 of 2021, a list of suitably qualified persons as nominees to act in the office of Commissioner of Police.”
She added that by letter dated August 13, 2021, the President wrote to Seepersad indicating that no notification was sent to Parliament for the granting of an acting appointment in the Office of Commissioner of Police as no such procedure is mandated or provided for in law.
Persad-Bissessar further noted that the affidavits of acting Director of Personnel Administration Corey Harrison as well as Acting Deputy Director of Personnel Administration Helen Warner also have conflicting statements compared with the President’s timeline.
Harrison, she noted, stated the merit list was submitted on August 12, 2021. Warner, she added, stated that the PolSC withheld submission of the merit list after attempting to do so because of certain security concerns that came to its attention.
Persad-Bissessar asked which date is correct and who is lying.
She further questioned how many merit lists did the President receive.