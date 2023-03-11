‘Kamla, yuh lie!’

Resorting to the vernacular to emphasise his point, Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley described as a “pistoratic lie” the allegations made by Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar that Government had targeted UNC members for prosecution.
Addressing a public People’s National Movement (PNM) meeting in Barataria on Thursday night, the Prime Minister rubbished the Opposition Leader’s claim that the prosecution of former prime minister Basdeo Panday and other high-profile UNC officials was the result of a “smear and slander” campaign by the PNM to paint the UNC as a corrupt party in order to win elections. The Opposition Leader had made the assertion in the wake of the collapse of one of the cases against Basdeo and Oma Panday, former government minister Carlos John and businessman Ish Galbaransingh.
The, PM, however said the Government could not tell the police who to charge and who to let go, or to tell the magistrate how much to fine a person. He said once a person was taken into police custody, the government had no role in the process or the procedure, and it had to read about it in the newspapers like everyone else.
“I was quite galled when on Monday night a former prime minister, an Opposition Leader, speaking from a public platform... went on a tirade... to tell the world that people who pass through a judicial process and under due process, they were made to answer up to a point, allegations made to them, and the law and the constitution kicked in, and the matter was discontinued... that it was the PNM going after these people for political reasons, and we set up these people,” he said, adding that he had a duty to set the record straight and tell the world the behaviour of the Opposition Leader was nothing more than a “pistoratic (excessive) lie”.
Rowley said it was the UNC that “contrived” Section 34 which was aimed at providing an opportunity to have the charges discontinued against persons well-known to Persad-Bissessar.
“And she has the gall to... say that the PNM is behind people being charged and the PNM is persecuting people in T&T and telling the world that. I say tonight, Kamla Persad-Bissessar, yuh lie!” the Prime Minister thundered.
He said a case was going on at this moment in Florida involving some of the very same persons charged in the Piarco matter. “She (the Opposition Leader) knows exactly what she is doing because their lawyers could tell the (Florida) court ‘look what is being said in Trinidad and Tobago by a former prime minister, because she should know, prime ministers know a lot’,” he said.
He said the accusation—that the Government is involved in targeting political opponents for prosecution—creates an environment which breeds more corruption, “especially when it has a tinge of racism in it. Because if you could tell the public, whenever the State goes after people when they have evidence, you could build up a narrative that it is political persecution, it means that whenever the police hold somebody, instead of that person having shame to end up in that situation, you know what they will be saying? ‘Is because I is a UNC, is because I is a Indian, that kind of stupid talk, that is what they breeding... and when shame is absent, anything is possible”.
‘Lice-covered’ Rodney Charles
The Prime Minister also slammed Naparima MP Rodney Charles, whom he described as “that little dirty mouth, flea-laden, lice-covered Rodney Charles... who as a Member of Parliament goes and tells the world that the PNM is building a headquarters from the proceeds of human trafficking. They don’t care how they stain this country”.
He said the PNM was struggling to build a political headquarters, and rather than seeing that as something good in the country, “this piece of nothingness, this wotlessness gets up and says that we are engaged somehow to receive the proceeds of human trafficking and (are) using it to build Balisier House. And you know the proof of that is that there is a picture of me and some man who I don’t know and they (the UNC) are saying that the man is engaged with those activities”.
The Prime Minister said if he were to be found guilty for all the pictures he took with people he didn’t know, he wouldn’t be standing there tonight. “Because you go out there and Tom, Dick and Harry want to take a picture with you. If I say ‘no, I not taking a picture’, (they will say) ‘Rowley isn’t a people person, he don’t like people’,” he said.
“I have taken pictures with people in clothes, woman half-naked... A girl come and dance with me in a Carnival band, remember how they behave? I in the band quiet, quiet, doing meh little chip, (Junia) Regrello dey, (Rohan) Sinanan dey, and we going down the road, chip, chip. As we approaching the stage, ah mean a young lady come wining back, and my singular crime as far as the UNC was concerned was that a woman wine back on me and I didn’t run,” he said, causing an uproar in the crowd.
The Prime Minister said with two former members of her Cabinet coming out and telling the world what was going on in the UNC with respect to human trafficking, giving personal experience and pointing to Members whom Kamla Persad-Bissessar put inside the Parliament, the Opposition Leader became “panicked by that disgrace” and she went “berserk”. He said there was a saying in Tobago that “if alligator come out of a river and tell you the water dirty, don’t doubt him”. He said the PNM can say without fear of contradiction that it operates differently. “If I were leading that party, (the UNC), nobody like that could have been a dog catcher, far less to be a parliamentarian,” he said.
Foul-mouth Anil
The Prime Minister said the more despicable a person was, the more they were embraced by the Opposition Leader. “Tobagonians go and embarrass theyself and vote for Duke, the UNC jumping up and down. We grow up knowing about foot in mouth, Duke have foot all about,” he said, sending the crowd wild with laughter. He said the Opposition Leader was eager to embrace Anil Roberts, “the foulest, most despicable and disrespectful voice in Trinidad and Tobago”.
Rowley said it was Persad-Bissessar who, acting against the advice of the Ministry of Finance that she not make the LifeSport report public because Anil Roberts had not been given an opportunity to respond to the allegations in it, decided to release the report in Parliament anyway. And this which eventually resulted in Roberts winning his case in the court to have the report squashed, he said. She then promptly appointed him as a senator, Rowley added.
The PM said Roberts disrespected officeholders. “When he finish with me, he cuss meh wife. And when he finish with we, he cuss the President. And today you parents in Trinidad and Tobago have let me down. You really think that foul-mouth character should be any coach for our children to go to Carifta Games? That is what is going on this country because the UNC is not prepared to set good standards for Trinidad and Tobago,” he said.