‘Kamla, yuh lie!’

About 45 million in taxpayers’ dollars has been spent to date on an unoccupied building at the corner of Park and Henry streets, Port of Spain, which is supposed to house the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP).

The building, which was once occupied by the Royal Bank of Canada (RBC), was retrofitted by the National Infrastructure Development Company Ltd (Nidco) to the tune of $24 million three years ago.