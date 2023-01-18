KANGALOO RESIGNS

Christine Kangaloo has taken the decision to resign as President of the Senate days ahead of the meeting of the Electoral College.
The meeting of the Electoral College on Friday is being held for the purpose of electing a successor to Paula-Mae Weekes as President of the Republic.
Kangaloo could have waited until Friday as she is not constitutionally required to demit office upon her nomination. However, sources said yesterday that Kangaloo did not wish to be holding the office of President of the Senate at the time of the meeting of the Electoral College. Section 24 (1) of the Constitution states: Where a member of the Senate or the House of Representatives is elected as President, his seat in the Senate or the House of Representatives, respectively, shall thereupon become vacant.”
This is the second occasion in which a sitting member of Parliament has been nominated for the post of President of the Republic. Arthur NR Robinson, who was nominated in 1997 and held office as minister and MP, remained as minister extraordinaire and MP until the moment of his election as president, at which time his seat was then automatically declared vacant according to the Constitution.
Members of the Senate were notified via e-mail yesterday of Kangaloo’s resignation by acting Clerk of the Senate Brian Caesar.
In the e-mail, the acting clerk informed senators that the election for the President of the Senate will be held at the next sitting—which is Wednesday, January 18, and that the election for Senate President would take place “before the Senate proceeds to any other business”, i.e., the first item of business on the agenda when the Senate meets at 10 a.m.
Sources said the contest for the position of Senate President is between the current Vice-President Dr Muhammad Yunus Ibrahim and former vice-president Nigel De Freitas. Ibrahim was appointed a senator in June 2021 and was elevated to Vice-President of the Senate in March 2022.
His predecessor De Freitas served as vice-president of the Senate for seven years—from 2015-2022—before being appointed to his current position of one of the ministers in the Ministry of Agriculture. He could also be considered a candidate for the position.
Sources said the only item of business in the Senate today will be the election of the President and Vice-President of the Senate, and the swearing in of a new senator.
The House of Representatives chamber is still out of operation and so both Houses have been using the Senate chamber. So today, the Senate will meet at 10 a.m. in this chamber and would have to complete its business, in order to vacate the chamber so the Standing Finance Committee of the House of Representatives could meet (in the same chamber) at 1.30 p.m.
Mark: State of suspense
Meanwhile, Senate Minority Leader Wade Mark yesterday complained that the Government had not provided information to members on exactly what the Senate would be debating today.
He said it appeared that the purpose of the meeting was purely to provide the opportunity to install a new senator, so that he/she could vote at Friday’s meeting of the Electoral College.
“Why this whole resignation matter involving the outgoing President shrouded in mystery and secrecy? Why were senators not alerted from the get-go that this was coming?” he said, noting that senators were only informed of the resignation yesterday afternoon.
He said when the Order Paper was sent out on Sunday evening, there was no word on what the Senate was meeting to consider.
“The whole of Monday, I was trying to find out and all of yesterday, until I got the notification (from the acting Clerk of the Senate). Why deny us information on a simple process? As the leader of Opposition business in the Senate, I am very disappointed by the turn of events whereby the Government kept the entire Senate in a state of suspense until the last minute,” Mark said.